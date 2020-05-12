Sthefany Brito announced the pregnancy of her first child with Igor Raschkovsky, with whom she resumed the marriage after the announcement of the separation, last October. The two made the union official on August 4, 2018, in Montalcino, in the Italian region of Tuscany. “I never hid that the greatest desire of my life was to be a mother, to build my family”, commented the actress on Monday (11)

Sthefany Brito announced the pregnancy of her first child on Mother’s Day and went into details about the special moment in her life. “What a dream, what a delight to be able to share this moment with you. I was very anxious to be able to tell, to share the best news I have ever received in my entire life. The feeling I have is that I am floating so happy. We are happy, our family will grow. Thank you for all the messages, for all the affection and love. I’m already thrilled! “, she said in a video on the web this Monday (11).

Sthefany Brito says she always dreamed of becoming a mother

Sthefany Brito, who resumed her two-year marriage to Igor Raschkovscky, also reported that she always planned for motherhood. “That’s it every day, all the time, many things make me emotional. Anyway, I was very anxious to be able to share this moment with you. It’s the most beautiful moment I’ve ever lived in my life, the most awaited moment! I never I hid that the biggest desire of my life was to be a mother, to have a child, to build my family. I have an example of such a beautiful family, of separated and so united parents, and of a lot of love. There are no rules. Family is love “he stated.

Actress exalts relationship with her pets

Like other celebrities, Sthefany is passionate about her pets and defended women who consider themselves mothers of pets. “I already felt like a mother. I have four children because a pet mother is a mother, yes. It is obvious that it is another demand, another type of attention, dedication. I will not even enter into this question … it is enough ignorance! But a pet mother is mother, yes. I’m not going to go into this much because I let myself make a speech about it. My first children are dogs, “commented Donatella’s interpreter in RecordTV’s“ Amor Sem Igual ”.

Artist congratulates mothers of pets: ‘Feel embraced’

Sthefany also pointed out that no one can judge what the other feels. “I just think that nobody has the right to say what the other is, has to be or ceases to be. If you don’t feel like a mother of a pet, you have every right to the planet earth, now to say that nobody is a mother of a pet, that there is no mother of a pet, that so and so is not a mother of a pet, no! You have no right to do this. After all, you are not in the other’s place to say, to know what he feels or not. Anyway, I am mother of a pet, yes, she got flowers on Mother’s Day, okay? So, feel all embraced “, concluded the artist.

(By Patrícia Dias)

