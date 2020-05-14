The Bourbons live one of the saddest days of recent times: it is the inexplicable death that mourns Spain and that closely touches the Royal Family of the King philip as well as his father, the emperor Juan Carlos.

The sudden loss of the young lex Lequio, belonging to the generation of the daughters of the King philip, the girls Leonor and Sofa, have deserved the heartbreaking words of their mother: the presenter and actress Ana Garca Obregn.

The mother of the young Lex has been a technician in the message he has shared on his official Instagram account: he has conveyed his deep sadness after the loss of his son with a phrase that says it all: “My life has gone out.” The impact due to the loss of another Bourbon with few hours of difference has deserved the attention of the media accustomed to following the life of the King philip and Queen Letizia. Mourning has accompanied the Royal Family since farewell to the Infanta Pilar:

Publications with segments specially dedicated to the strengths and weaknesses of King philip and the Royal Family especially as Who, Gossip, Readings, Vanitatis and Vanity Fair have devoted extensive sections to the death of Lex, one of the greatest dramas in these times already difficult to quarantine.

The photo that has populated the covers of the sections of the royalty have left in the background the King philip and they have dedicated themselves to relating the love, the struggle and the farewell of the young man. In this sense, the mother of Lex Lequio, famous in Spain, has moved her followers with a photo with her son.

Lex Lequio was fighting a cancer that was diagnosed in March 2018: despite the last distancing of his parents from the King philip Due to his medical exposition, the news hit Zarzuela in due course. The emperor Juan Carlos, in fact, used to spend the summer in the residence of Alessandro Lequio.

Although the Bourbon family has announced that there will be no funeral in Barcelona, ​​it is a matter of time to wait for the condolences of the King philip in the coming hours as well as the private message of King Juan Carlos to the parents of Lex, devastated in the mortuary this Thursday of mourning. Rest in peace.

