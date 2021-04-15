04/15/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

Roger Payró

It was just as important that players of the stature of Leandro Cabrera stayed at Espanyol to return the team to the First Division as it was that they continue next year once the promotion that, except for hecatomb, the team will achieve is consumed. The Uruguayan was asked about his future and it could not be clearer: “I’m super happy at the club, for the affection of everything that surrounds him: fans, colleagues & mldr; I feel important and loved. My intention is to play with Espanyol in the First Division and I hope it can be next season & rdquor ;.

The center-back appeared before the media, where he defended himself from the criticism he sometimes receives for an irregular ball exit. “I have to improve many things but I do not lose the north either. It hurts me more to lose a mark than to give a bad pass & rdquor;, snapped Cabrera, who recalled the change in style suffered when Getafe came. “Going from one team to another meant taking a step forward with the ball & rdquor ;.

Beyond the personal level, the defender had to speak, and a lot, about the long-awaited return to First. “It would be very unwise to take it for granted. If we’ve already waited until now, we can wait a little longer & rdquor;He said, although he clarified that “one thing is not to enter the euphoria and the other not to say the obvious. It would be another push towards the goal & rdquor ;, he added in reference to a triumph next Monday in the visit to the Almeria, one of the direct rivals. “Winning would be taking two steps forward. It is the most important game against a great rival that comes from difficult weeks in terms of the result & rdquor ;.

Much better have been the results of those of Vicente Moreno, who since the draw against Mirandés has linked five wins in a row. Cabrera denied that after Anduva’s duel there had been “no miraculous talk nor any motivational video, we have continued working the same & rdquor ;.

The Uruguayan central described as “temporadón & rdquor; what the leading teams in the league are doing, which are making promotion very expensive due to the high score they accumulate. The most, Espanyol with its 70 units. “The team has managed to clean up certain images of the past. This season was the run run of being a mentally weak team but the more criticized we were, the braver we have been in the field. We are where we want to be, we are very close, but we must not celebrate before our time & rdquor ;, he said.

Praise to Melamed

One of the topics that Cabrera touched on at the press conference was when they asked him about the young pearl Nico Melamed, to whom he only threw flowers. “Espanyol have to feel very proud for Nico and for all the youth players. Nico is having a great time thanks to his quality and character. If you don’t stop, you can get anywhere. The roof can only be installed by him & rdquor;Said the Uruguayan footballer about the talented Espanyol midfielder, undoubtedly one of the positive notes of the season.

“He is a super focused companion despite his age. Every time he joins the team, things happen. We are all proud & rdquor ;, acknowledged Cabrera. Melamed accumulates more than 1,100 minutes in the league, in which he has given three assists and scored five goals. One of the most important, that of Anduva. “It was key & rdquor;admitted ‘Lele’.