“My ideal date on ‘First dates’ would be with Bad Bunny, it would make me very happy”

First dates began this Monday the celebration of its fifth anniversary with a very special guest, the youtuber Ibai Llanos, who went to the Cuatro program to comment on the appointment between Sara and Mario.

“I don’t have a partner, but I’ve been in love. Now I am in love with life in general.”said the local from Bilbao on arrival at the restaurant. Carlos Sobera wanted to know what it felt like to have so many followers.

The streamer replied that “you feel good because it has led me to be on First dates”, and admitted that “I am a failure in the personal matter, in love, but I try to advise things that I do not apply myself”.

“I have special affection for this program because my grandfather watches it a lot. He does not see anything on TV because it is very local, but he likes First Dates, it is the only space on TV to which he has an addiction, “said Llanos.

And he added: “My grandfather does not eat dinner until the program ends. I took a certain affection for him because I have a lot of him and in my house First dates have always been seen”. After her presentation, Sobera explained that they had prepared a special place for her to narrate one of the appointments.

Ibai Llanos, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“A commitment between you and me, from Basque to Basque, from Bilbao to Bilbao: You have to come one day, I’ll find the ideal partner for you and, instead of commenting on a couple, what you do is experience it in the first person “, commented the presenter.

Llano accepted the challenge: “I am daring, but my date would be with Bad Bunny, he is the person with whom I would dine”. And he admitted, before sitting down to comment on Sara and Mario’s evening, that “if the program succeeds, you will make a child happy.”

It seemed that the youtuber gave them luck because, Apart from being open-mouthed when it was Llanos who served them dessert, they liked each other so much that they both decided to go on a second date.

