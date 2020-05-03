Makeup & amp; Friendswhere they talk about the movies they made together starting with How to be John Malkovich in the late 90s. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The award-winning and always discreet (ex) actress has opened her house and her heart to the cameras, inviting her good friend, makeup artist Gucci Westman, to record a delivery from their YouTube series, Makeup & Friends, where they talk about the movies they made together beginning with How to be John Malkovich in the late 90s.

in 2018 he confirmed that he was retiring from the cinema because of the fatigue caused by the filming displacements. Since then he has published & nbsp;health, beauty and food books& nbsp; and has invested in several & nbsp;startups. And at the beginning of last January, both were parents of their first girl, & nbsp;Raddix Madden. However, in the same video, when they talk about whether there is a chance to return to acting, Cameron seems to be thinking about it again. “Never say Never” sentence without adding anything else. “data-reactid =” 26 “> Diaz and Madden met in 2014 after being introduced by Nicole Richie (wife of Benj’s twin brother Joel) and they were married just ten months later. Since then, Cameron has been appearing less and less on red carpets until in 2018 he confirmed that he was retiring from the cinema due to the fatigue caused by filming trips. Since then he has published health, beauty and food books and has invested in various startups. And at the beginning of last January, both were parents of their first girl, Raddix Madden. However, in the same video, when they talk about whether there is a chance to return to acting, Cameron seems to be thinking about it again. “Never say Never” sentence without adding anything else.

a recent interview with the president of the clothing brand Who What Wear, & nbsp;Katherine power, via & nbsp;Instagram live, assured that motherhood is “the best of the world”.” Data-reactid = “31”> The truth is that Diaz seems to have oriented his whole life towards the family. So much so, that in a recent interview with the president of the clothing brand Who What Wear, Katherine power, via Instagram Live, assured that motherhood is “the best in the world”.