“My husband is planning an accident”: Princess Diana would have warned about Carlos’ plans



The letter that Princess Diana wrote months before her death prompted an interrogation of Prince Charles.

More than two decades after the death of the Princess Diana, there are still unsolved mysteries surrounding the investigation and there is more than one conspiracy theory that does not rule out that it was a murder.

Now, a letter written by her could reveal new details of the accident in which she died on August 31, 1997.

Months before his death, Lady Di believed that her then husband, Prince Charles, was planning an accident in his car.

“My husband is planning an accident with my car. A problem with the brakes and a serious head injury would clear the way for him to marry Tiggy (his children’s nanny), ”reads a part of the letter which was published by the Daily Mirror.

Said note in which he claimed to fear for his life was handed over to his butler, Paul Burrell, who kept its existence a secret until he handed it over to the police, even leading to the Prince carlos was questioned.

However, the British police said they had not found any evidence against him.

“We did not find any other evidence to support the scenario suggested in Diana’s note. The note it wasn’t enough to make Charles a formal suspect“They declared to the aforementioned media.

Time after, Lady Di died when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed against a column in the Túnel del´Alma, in Paris. The princess was accompanied by her Arab boyfriend Dodi al Fayed who also died along with the driver of the car, Henri Paul.

On July 1, Princes William and Harry put aside their differences to appear together at the unveiling of a statue in honor of their mother in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in a ceremony of what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. .