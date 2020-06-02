My hope is that diverse youth who protest not to perpetuate racism, says Spike Lee

▲ The first two images are stills from the film where Bill Nunn, the director and Danny Aiello appear. Photo Ap

▲ The American director, at the 2018 edition of the Cannes International Film Festival.Photo Ap

Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 6

New York., This is not the first time that Do the Right Thing has become so urgent again, but the 1989 Spike Lee film reemerges with pressing importance after the death of George Floyd.

On Monday, Lee released a short film titled 3 Brothers that connects the death of Radio Raheem, played by Bill Nunn, in Do the Right Thing (nominated for two Oscars) with the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner. Floyd passed away last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to the nape of his neck as he pleaded for air. Garner’s I Can’t Breathe became a battle cry against police brutality in 2014.

The question appears on the screen: Will history stop repeating itself?

I’ve seen this before, it’s not new, Lee noted in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday. I was born in 57, so I was 11 years old when I saw the riots over the murder of Martin Luther King, later with Rodney King and with the Simi Valley verdict, Trayvon Martin and Ferguson.

People are tired and take to the streets, Lee said.

Do the Right Thing, on rising racial tensions on a hot summer day in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, was inspired by real events. In the movie, Raheem is suffocated by a policeman and this sparks a riot.

Lee was based on the murder of Michael Stewart, a graffiti artist who died at the hands of the New York police in 1983. The director dedicated the film to his family, as well as to many other black people killed by the police.

Paraphrasing Eric Garner

His death was not an invention. Many years later, with Eric Garner, I automatically thought of Ray Raheem, Lee said. “Then I saw my brother George Floyd. I mean, I was paraphrasing Eric Garner’s words: “I can’t breathe.” Floyd was channeling it. I’m sure”.

Although Lee sees how history repeats itself, there is an element to the current discontent that has impacted the filmmaker as if it were new.

I have been very encouraged to see the diversity in the protests. I have not seen such diverse marches since I was a child, Lee said, citing the movements of the 1960s. “I am encouraged that my wife’s sisters and brothers are there.

My hope and that of this country is that younger, diverse generation of Americans who don’t want to perpetuate the same (rude) that their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents were trapped in.

As an example, Lee mentioned cities with smaller black populations, such as Des Moines, Iowa, where there have been protests and riots.

My young white brothers and sisters are out there on the streets. How many blacks are there in Salt Lake City, Utah? And you have to take into account that the NBA is not playing, said Lee, letting out a laugh. Utah jazz is not playing!

Second short film released during the pandemic

3 Brothers is the second short film that Lee has released during the pandemic.

The tape alternates real scenes from the death of Floyd and Garner.

Both images are intertwined with the sequence of Raheem’s death.

The director released this short in a special broadcast on CNN, I Can’t Breath: Black Men Living and Dying in America, in which the director participated, granting an interview.

Although he has stayed in his apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with his family, Spike Lee has also gone out on a bike to film. His short New York, New York, with music by Frank Sinatra, premiered in May as an ode to the city hit by the coronavirus. Next week he will launch on Netflix Da Five Bloods, a drama about the Vietnam War with four veterans who return to the Asian country to find the remains of the leader of their squad fallen in battle (Chadwick Boseman).

Lee harbors only modest hopes for justice after Floyd’s death. He assured that William Barr, the secretary of Justice, “is not a friend of this one.

“He is going to do what Agent Orange tells him to do,” Lee said, using his favorite nickname for President Donald Trump.

However, the filmmaker was encouraged by a photo of New York police officers kneeling with protesters, an image he compared to Colin Kaepernick’s protests in the NFL.

They need to show that image more. Colin Kaepernick is a patriot, he added.

With information from Europa Press

.