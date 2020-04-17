If you remember our analysis of My Hero One’s Justice 2, and otherwise nothing happens, we refresh you, you will remember that this second installment introduced team battles, where one player placed himself at the controls of the main character, while the other handled an assistant. Despite this condition, as soon as said assistant was called into combat by the second player, he could control him as if he were the main character, with the particularity that he would have to leave the battlefield when suffering certain damage, and that to finish off and To win the fight you have to beat the main character. We also told you that this game modality broke the dynamics of the game, with a camera that is not designed for this type of combat and an imbalance between characters that here was exponentially aggravated, but all this is another matter.

The point is that you could not play this type of fighting with a friend against the machine in local mode, you can only fight between four players. But that is going to end, because Bandai Namco is going to update My Hero One’s Justice 2 for free to make such confrontations possible. What do you think of the Bandai Namco initiative? The news of the title of Izuku Midoriya do not end there, a set of animator costumes will be released soon as a paid DLC, as well as a introductory scene, like the one we can see between Bakugô, Kirishima and Kaminari, or Deku, Lemillion and Sir Nighteye, among others, with the three characters from the Shiketsu institute. To finish we leave you with the trailer for Haws, the first of the characters that the season pass of the title will add, costing a total of € 19.99, or € 4.99 each of the new five characters separately. See you!

Haws trailer, the first paid DLC of My Hero One’s Justice 2

The popular Hawks comes at full speed with its bright red wings! Are you ready to cut anything with your feathers? Hero # 2 is coming with the first DLC to My Hero One’s Justice 2! pic.twitter.com/YuAHlzJSa2 – Bandai Namco Spain (@BandaiNamcoES) April 6, 2020

