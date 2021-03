Through the official Crunchyroll blog they announced that there is less than a week left for the premiere of the fifth season of My hero academia, and this weekend the anime’s Twitter account shared a preview of the battle between classes 1-A and 1-B. It is an explosive 30-second trailer that you can see below these lines.

The fifth season of the anime will premiere on March 27 in Japan, and a new movie is scheduled to premiere this summer.