“My hairstyle in 2002 was horrible, I apologize to all mothers”

Ronaldo Nazario gave an interview to Sport Illustrated, where he spoke of his experience as owner of the Valladolid, but he also spoke about highlights of his sports career, which was full of titles, goals, controversies and anecdotes, such as the hairstyle he wore in the World Cup in Korea and Japan held in 2002 and won Brazil, scoring both goals in the final, his two favorites in his career.

“Horrible! I apologize to all the mothers who saw their children get the same haircut, “he said. Ronaldo about the repercussion that hairstyle had. In fact, in the interview, the Brazilian acknowledges that he knew that he was going to give a lot to talk about and that is why he did it. Former Inter striker from Milan or Real Madrid, among many others, revealed that he did it so that journalists would not talk about the injury he had suffered after reaching the semifinals.

Ronaldo He also narrated in the interview a funny chapter that happened to him the day he met Michael Jordan. “You are him Michael Jordan of football », said the mythical player of the Chicago Bulls. On the other hand, he highlighted as “incredible” the coincidence that other world stars, such as Ronaldinho and Cristiano, bear his name. “It’s kind of a lucky name,” he says.

The mythical striker who played in the Barcelona or Milan He also assures that he would like to continue losing weight to participate in veterans games. But what he’s focused on now is him Valladolid, a club he owns and wants to build “a sports city for the first team and the quarry.”

In the interview he has made it clear that he wants to wear the Valladolid at a higher level, consolidate it in the highest category of Spanish football and play European competitions. His goal is to achieve it in four years, at which point he would be willing to sell the club. “I’m not going to stay here forever, I have other things in mind for the future,” he commented. Ronaldo at the interview.