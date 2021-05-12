MADRID, May 12. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 He is already on his way to Rotterdam (The Netherlands), where the grand finale of the legendary musical contest will take place next Saturday, May 22. “My greatest charm is my song, the story it represents and the emotion“, has explained.

As reported by RTVE, with the topic ‘I’m going to stay’, dedicated to his grandmother as his best tribute and amulet, Blas Cantó leads the Spanish delegation at Eurovision 2021, in which are also his five choristers and friends: Alba Gil, Héctor Artiles, Daira Monzón, Irene Alman Y Dángelo Ortega.

“I feel very supported by the team and calm for the work we have done during all this time. They are people with whom I have worked for many years, who are part of my life and you have to live this experience in the most authentic way possible, “the singer said in statements to RTVE, collected by Europa Press.

Likewise, the artist is confident that he will sleep at the hotel tonight and this Thursday he will be “like a rose for the first rehearsal.” “Tomorrow we are going to see a fish adapting to its new aquarium, to a new ocean“, has advanced on the test.

Before getting on the plane, he revealed that in his suitcase he could not miss a photo of his grandmother, and that, in recent days, he has received letters from fans who have made him very excited and give him a lot of strength to face this final stretch of his Eurovision adventure, and a very special gift: “An earring with my grandmother’s initial“.

He will perform his first rehearsal this Thursday, at 6:55 p.m., on the stage of the Ahoy Arena, which this year will only have 3,500 spectators. The first 30 minutes of making contact with the space will help you adjust the work of the last months carried out together with Marvin Dietmann, creative director of the Spanish staging.

After this first rehearsal, the Spanish representative will offer a press conference with the accredited media to share their first feelings. In this edition of the contest, as a result of the pandemic, a third of the accredited journalists will attend each year (1,500).