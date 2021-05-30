My God, The Kids Are Back !: Exclusive Clip

Exclusive clip of ‘My God, the kids are back!‘.Michèle Laroque directs and stars in this up-and-coming French comedy. ‘My God, the kids are back!‘has a release date of June 4.

‘My God, the kids are back!‘is the second film he has directed Michlèle Laroque after the success of ‘A brilliant woman‘, which was seen in France by more than 600,000 people.

“In this film I have used my experience as a woman and a mother,” explains Laroque. “When you make a film it is impossible not to contribute something of your personality. In this one, I talk about what I like and what I see in other people. I would love to be able to sneak into other people’s houses and see how they live. I like to tell stories about people’s humanity. We are all different and surely we would be surprised to know what goes through the minds of our best friends or our brothers and sisters. The perception of things can change radically from one person to another, I’m sure of that! In that sense, the family in this film has inspired me ”.

This is the official synopsis of what we will find in ‘My God, the kids are back!‘:

“Catherine (Michele Laròque) and Yann (Stéphane de Groodt) are a happy marriage. They have been married for years, but since he sold his business, he lives by and for bonsai and Catherine feels ignored. As if that weren’t enough, the couple’s 27-year-old daughter stands at home with her husband when they are kicked out of their apartment. Yann is in a midlife crisis and the guests do not seem to have any intention of leaving. Catherine will try to get them to leave the nest again to regain control of her life ”.

Next to Michèle Laroque, complete the cast Stéphane de Groodt, Alice from Lencquesaing Y Olivier Rosemberg.

DeAPlaneta will premiere ‘My God, the kids are back!‘in Spanish cinemas on June 4.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

DeAPlaneta

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io