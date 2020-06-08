The Australian Nick Kyrgios He explained that his goal is not to win Grand Slams tournaments because his body would not last seven games of three or four hours and that he prefers to “have a beer” after the games. This was stated by the tennis player in a podcast with his friend Elliot Loney.

“My goal is not to win Grand Slam. I just want to play my way, have fun and play,” he said. Kyrgios, who recently admitted that he had won Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters 1,000 after a bad hangover.

“I don’t think my body can handle seven games in a Grand Slam, potentially playing three or four hours in each game. If I could, I’d like to go out for beers after playing. I just want to relax. I think the sport is taken too seriously.” , argument.

Further, Kyrgios He noted that he does not see the need to hire a coach because “it is a waste of money” since they “charge too much.”

“Hiring a coach for me doesn’t make sense, because I don’t want to waste your time either. I don’t think a coach is ready and I’m not going to put them through it because it would be a nightmare, “said the Australian.

“By the time I’m in my career, it’s already very advanced for a coach, because I have my hobbies and I honestly don’t want to listen to advice,” he added.

Kyrgios He also remembered his childhood as one of the reasons why he is the way he is.

“There were a lot of people who gave their opinion on what to do and what to say, and those comments sometimes hurt. He was just a child who wanted to play and compete and then you had coaches and teachers who at 14 or 15 years old told you that you had that losing weight or you would not be good, “he argued Kyrgios.

“It was very difficult to deal with. I just wanted to prove them wrong. I wanted to get out there, like a fat Canberra boy who was good at hitting the ball and literally playing with the best in the world,” he added.