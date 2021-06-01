“My future depends on the next coach”

05/31/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Conte, Inter coach, has announced his departure from the club after winning the Scudetto. An exit that could have consequences for the team. Eriksen He has confirmed that he could leave the club if he is not convinced by the new coach’s scheme.

The footballer was shocked with how ephemeral his departure was: “It was a great surprise, because the farewell came suddenly, also after winning the Scudetto”, he explained. A game that could also mean a new destiny for the player: “¿My future? It will also depend on the next coach and what happens within the club“, he admitted.

Eriksen states that it was a decision that the footballers were already waiting for: “We knew that the coach would talk to the club, it also happened at the end of last season, but honestly what happened was a sporting shock. I wanted to leave, we ourselves had this feeling“, it affirmed.

Despite the football differences between the two, the technical-player relationship was never bad “Antonio and I have always been good friends, he just saw football one way and I another. For the rest, I don’t know exactly what happened between him and the management, “he confessed.

With the dispute of the Eurocopa next month, Eriksen has not decided his future: “Unfortunately I don’t know what is going to happen and at the moment I am not focused on this, but on the Eurocup. It will also depend on the new coach and the club’s strategies. I would like to play more advanced than staying in front of the defense & rdquor ;, it ended.