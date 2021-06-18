“My friendship with Messi is still very strong”

06/18/2021 at 11:37 AM CEST

Luis Suárez, champion with Atlético de Madrid this year in LaLiga, said in an interview with the English magazine World Soccer, that “On the pitch it’s Messi, the best player ever, but off the pitch it’s Leo, my friend.”

This week they are in the Copa América match between the teams of Argentina and Uruguay, a match that is always space for both.

Suarez said his friendship with Lionel Messi is as strong as ever.

The former Barça striker confessed that it was “a bit strange & rdquor; play against the Argentine in the league last season. But the sporting rivalry will not change the relationship between the two players.

“From the first training we have maintained a good connection and our friendship has grown over the years,” he added. “We no longer play in the same team but we are still great friends. It is a friendship that goes beyond football & rdquor;.

Suárez said that he did not understand everything about his departure from Barça, but that he has turned the page and was focused on his new club, Atleti.

Regarding the club he chose, he explained that “I had options – and options that I studied. But when I realize how I have adapted to Atlético and the faith that the coach has shown in me, it was undoubtedly the best decision & rdquor ;.

Suárez, who shone in the Liverpool Before arriving at the Camp Nou, he confessed that it would be difficult for him to play with another English team that was not Anfield.

“Playing with a team other than Liverpool in England would be difficult,” he said. “I had, and I hope I still have, such a good relationship with the Liverpool fans that it would have been strange to play for other clubs.