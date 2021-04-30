“My friends say that my prototype boy is freaky and ugly”

Social networks elevate unknown characters to unsuspected limits. But, just as they go up, they go down and are forgotten. That was what happened to Andrea, one of the diners who visited First dates this Thursday.

“I went viral last summer on TikTok with a video of me being silly, because if you don’t go out doing that, they won’t see you, “said the Barcelona woman. “I uploaded a makeup tutorial with a filter on her face that deformed her. It reached 500,000 views”.

The young woman went to the Cuatro program in search of “a boy who treats me well and wants to accompany me on the adventures of my life. I don’t think I have a prototype of a boy, but my friends say that I like the geeks and the ugly“.

His appointment was Carlos, a psychology student who defended his future profession: “It seems that going to the psychologist is like going to the shrink, as they used to say, but it is not like that at all. I think that for most it would mean progress in their life“.

As soon as she saw him, the makeup artist recognized that it was her style, but did not specify if it was freaky or ugly … The two chatted at the restaurant bar before moving to the table to start dinner and get to know each other.

“I moved from Barcelona to Madrid just the week of the snowfall, I was all those days alone at home looking at people through the window at people as they played in the street with the snow, “Andrea recalled.

“When I was able to go out to dinner, I caught covid, but this is the second time I have had it, This is my life, an adventure! Andrea exclaimed, to the surprise of the Madrilenian, who pointed out: “What bad luck, right?”

In the end, Carlos did want to have a second date with Andrea because “we are close, which is a plus, and because I like to be with people who know how to have a good time and she is.”

The Barcelona woman, for her part, also wanted to meet the Psychology student again: “I want to get to know him more, he seems to me to be a very interesting person and I think we can have a great time.”

