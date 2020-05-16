Fernando Gamboa, a former defender for Boca and River, spoke hand-in-hand with TNT Sports and reviewed his career. The former footballer said that Daniel Passarella kicked him out of the Millionaire and he regrets leaving the Xeneize.

“Everything I did and the decisions I made, I made with conviction. I did not have a bad race, but I did think it was going to be different. I made my debut at Newell’s, I played two Copa Libertadores finals, I was champion with River … River I left thanks to my friend (Daniel) Passarella who kicked me out. I say this clearly because people ask. I didn’t leave, I left because they told me ‘you have to go’. It was in the past, I am not resentful or anything … Passarella hurt River before becoming president. I left River because Passarella wanted me to leave without any significant sports“said the former defender.

And in the same line, he added: “When I tell them, they don’t believe me. The last month I was thrown away with the reservation, I didn’t know why. I waited two weeks, until my representative called me and said: ‘The gates of Boca ‘. And well, come on … I wanted to play soccer, if another appeared, I would go to another … I had a great weakness for Europe and I feel that I was wrong to go to Spain. They offered a contract, everything. If I had stayed in Boca, I would have had a better start. But I went to Real Oviedo and spent two years fighting the descent. My dream was to play for Real Madrid and see if it served to play soccer, “said the former defender.

“If I hadn’t been forcibly removed from River, I would have continued my career there. But Boca and River are two huge clubs, I do not enter the comparison. It is real. The best team in the world is Newell’s, don’t screw with me. As simple as that. The classic Boca-River is global, that does not mean that Rosario clubs have fans across the country. But it is a different dimension, the Rosario classic is more passionate, “added Gamboa. And finally he threw that he would never play in Central:” Before he died he would have played in Rosario Central, ha … “.

