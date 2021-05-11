My FlipBuds Pro, the next Xiaomi headphones to stand up to the AirPods Pro | Technology

Xiaomi has confirmed the official name that its new wireless headphones will have. They will be called My FlipBuds Pro and they will come to face Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Wireless headphones are the star accessory today. We use them with all our devices to carry out all kinds of activities: listening to music while doing sports, participating in voice calls and video calls, concentrating on a movie or series, talking with our fellow players while playing video games, and a long etc.

Since they arrived on the market, Apple AirPods have been the reference model, but little by little other more modest alternatives with more affordable prices have been gaining ground. Xiaomi wireless headphones are among users’ favorites (Right now they are the best sellers on Amazon Spain), and the brand is preparing a new model of advanced features to continue consolidating its presence in the market.

Yesterday, the Chinese giant announced that this Thursday, May 13 is going to present high-end TWS headphones. And, to continue warming up for the presentation, now Xiaomi has confirmed the name of the new model: They will be called Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro.

The brand has made this announcement through its official account on the Chinese social network Weibo, where it has not only confirmed the name of its new True Wireless headphones, but also two new images and some features that had not yet been revealed.

In today’s posts we can see, on the one hand, how each helmet will look. As you can see in the opening image of this news, the design is quite reminiscent of the AirPods Pro but in black. Secondly, Xiaomi has also shown us the appearance of the front of the case, an image that completes the one we could see yesterday of the back of the case.

At the moment we do not have much information about the Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro. The manufacturer has confirmed that it is a new series of headphones aimed at offering a high-end listening experience. They will be equipped with noise cancellation and will be able to reduce noise by up to 40 dB.

Now we can only wait until Thursday to know all the details, as well as its price and availability.