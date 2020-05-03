They say the first few times are never forgotten. The first love, the first kiss … but the issue that brings us today is remembering our first live tennis match. We, as tennis lovers, keep with affection that first time we stepped on a tennis tournament and lived in person everything that until then we had only experienced on TV. In the writing of Punto de break we look back and remember what was that first game we lived live and the story behind that special moment in our lives. Do you dare to tell us yours in comments?

– Javier Pérez Altozano

“Davis Cup 1996, in Tarragona, my hometown. It was September and Spain was playing against Denmark the return to the first division after a year in purgatory. Spain had in that tie with Albert Costa and Carlos Moyá in singles, with a team of doubles formed by Àlex Corretja and Tomás Carbonell. Denmark only had Kenneth Carlsen and it was an easy qualifying round, on clay and at sea level. I had been training for four years and it served to seal my love for this sport. The atmosphere was Great, although Moyá (who was the fashionable boy at the time and was on the crest of the wave) did little and was unable to get his autograph.We won the first three matches, sealing the tie in a disputed doubles and making it inconsequential the last day, which still played a game, I think I remember. Spain returned to the first division and I just fell in love with tennis, the only sport I have continued following and practicing beyond the fashions and the Spanish representatives “.

– Rubén Pérez

“As a Madrilenian I am, it couldn’t be in any other tournament than in the old Masters Series in Madrid where I witnessed my first match ‘in situ’. October 2004 is etched on my retina. I belonged to a local tennis club in The one I live in and they invited us to the preliminary phase of that edition of the Madrid tournament. It didn’t seem like a very live premiere of bells, but the previous one of a Masters Series or Masters 1000 usually presents quite a level. They were measured in the central court of the Telefonica Arena from Casa de Campo, the illustrious Swedish Thomas Enqvist (former world No. 4) and Belarusian Max Mirnyi for a place in the final draw. The least was the triumph of the Minsk tennis player in two sets. I kept the ball speed, especially with the serve. And I was surprised by the direct game of both, practicing the serve and volley. A more typical tennis match of the last century. Madrid was played on hard court indoors and the pace was really stop. It was the third edition of the event, I would win Marat Safin after which I was fascinated by his impressive punch in training. “

– Diego Jiménez

“I was about to turn 12 years old and my passion for tennis was already overwhelming. I accumulated hours on court trying to emulate the idols that I enjoyed in the afternoons, nights and evenings on television. My parents considered that the time had come. Tennis live at the Telefónica Arena in Madrid as an early birthday present. It was October 2004 and we had tickets in a pool for a quarterfinal Agassi vs Robredo. A legend against a local player who he especially idolized. Quality in abundance, emotion, Perplexed by the harmony of movements and ball speed and, above all, that feeling that the “poison” of tennis would never leave my heart anymore. André won, offering me a tribute as a spectator who will always be among the best memories of my entire life “

– Alejandro Arroyo

“My first live match was in 2008, in Madrid. Just the last edition that was played in the old Casa de Campo and on the Green Set, before in 2009 it moved to the Caja Mágica and in May. It was a Quarterfinal match between Rafa Nadal and Feliciano López I have always loved tennis, having grown up at the time of the circuit of the 90s, but I lost some jump until the arrival of Ferrero, Safin and Federer. There, not only did I begin to reenlist but I began to have a growing interest in being able to go live to see a game, but the Madrid tournament was in great demand, especially after the appearance of Rafa in 2005. It was difficult to buy tickets, because there was no selling online and did not live near Casa de Campo. It was not the best game of the year but the contrast of styles between Rafa and Feli and the atmosphere were worth it. From there I went to the Mutua Madrid Open every year. “

– Carlos Coll

“In Huelva we not only have the oldest football club in the country, but we also hold the dean of Spanish tennis. In the summer of 2009, the mother of a close friend of mine, a worker at the provincial council, got me a ticket to to be able to attend the final of the Copa del Rey de Tenis in the Real Club Recreativo de Tenis de Huelva. I remember that the facilities did not fit a pin; they had installed bleachers on court 2 and the atmosphere was brutal. And it was no wonder That final was going to face David Ferrer and Nico Almagro, two players who, at that time, were classified within the top 20. The fact that the match was on clay would guarantee us points of endless exchanges. The ball speed was impressive to me; I had been playing tennis for six years and thought I was doing well, but the way those racket geniuses were batting was a completely different story. The reverse to a hand of the Murcian tennis player was what most caught my attention. What a way to combine aesthetics and power in one fell swoop! Likewise, Ferru’s tenacity, solidity and the ability to recover lost points left me completely ojiplático. David was the one who finally took the cat to the water, although the most important thing of that day was the tennis festival that both players gave to all the assistants “.

– Fernando Murciego

“Valencia, October 2009. I had barely been a month at university but the most religious experience of that calendar was yet to come. Good times were happening in the city of Turia, specifically in the world of racket. The tournament that for so many years was I had celebrated on the clay of the Tennis Club, now I was taking a giant leap to become an ATP 500 and move to the City of Arts and Sciences. My father, before such an event and seeing that my relationship with the ball yellow was getting narrower, he decided it was time to see if those guys who played so well on television were even more amazing live. Davydenko against Monaco, that was my first performance as a spectator. Seeing hitting the Russian that way did not it only made him a personal weakness immediately, the impact went much further. That day, without his knowing it, my father had placed the last step to discover my ve true sports passion. After that afternoon I never missed an edition of the tournament, having the fortune to live the last two as a journalist. Nikolay, it all started with you. “

– José Morón

“I am from Cádiz, so during my youth I did not have many opportunities to watch a tennis match live since there is almost nothing in southern Spain. Time passed and I had to settle for watching them on TV. At 25 years old, in December 2010, I was on my Erasmus in Rome and dreaming of having the opportunity to see Nadal and Federer live, I bought two tickets but for the Madrid tournament, since in Rome they both used to arrive very tired after the whole tour and I was more likely to see them there. I bought the day semifinal and the final on Sunday, obviously not knowing what matches I was going to be able to see. My luck gave me the face since six months later, once in the tournament in Madrid, chance made Federer and Nadal meet in the semifinals, just in the turn for which I had entry so my first live match was quite an exciting Fedal. I almost didn’t believe it. Also, the end of the next day was a Na dal-Djokovic, the icing on a dream weekend for me, who had never stepped in a tennis tournament before. “

– Carlos Navarro

“In the final flicks of my childhood and the beginning and development of my adolescence, tennis had become a part of my life. After spending years watching the content they released (I never had pay TV), the Internet revolutionized everything and in 2011 I saw my faces with a new world: being able to watch games ‘à la carte’ thanks to online links, I was 12 years old and I can say that this was the first year that I followed each week of the tennis calendar. It was up to two years later that I had the opportunity to be fascinated by the ball speed, the movements and the sensation of strength and power that it gives you to see the best live. It was at the Challenger in Seville, my city. of the 2013 edition. I arrived with the match between Renzo Olivo and Alexander Ward already started, so the first duel that I saw in its entirety was a clear victory in the night of Daniel Gimeno-Traver over the Italian Riccardo Bellotti ( 6-4, 6-1) Since that edition I have not missed the most special appointment on the calendar, and although my debut was far from showing two renowned players, it was a revelation: beyond the great players I saw in the As a child, gladiators who claimed their role in this sport hid (and hide). “

– Ayrton Aguirre

“Buenos Aires was a regular stop on the ATP tour 20 years ago. As a boy, I tuned into broadcasts and always dreamed of living a game up close. However, I was only able to see my first game on a court in a Challenger: it was in a hot late October 2016. I remember winning a Twitter draw for the quarterfinals and I was able to make my debut in a victory for Leonardo Mayer against Thiago Monteiro, and the Corrientes had just won the 5th point of the Davis Cup semifinals against Evans which gave an extra spice to the situation. An unforgettable experience that I could share with a friend of the profession. “

– Carlos Molins

“I live in Cádiz and the closest thing that catches me from my residence is the Challenger Sevilla that takes place year after year approximately in the month of September. It was there that I was able to witness my first live match. I was able to see the final of the tournament I was facing Spanish Iñigo Cervantes and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2017, a tournament where the latter managed to emerge as champion by winning three sets. Since I was little I have loved tennis and have always followed it. I remember the first game I saw on television It was the 2003 Roland Garros final where Juan Carlos Ferrero became champion. It was there that tennis bug started to bite me. Since that match, Juanki became my favorite, although after Rafa I have to say My predilection changed. Now, now 26 years old, I would love to fulfill my dream of going to Mutua and seeing a game by Nadal, Djokovic or Federer when tennis returns to normal and there is no to risks related to contagion. It would be a dream, they are the three biggest in the history of tennis and to be able to witness them even a little while would be something endearing. “

.