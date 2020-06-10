Randy Orton talks about his match against Mick Foley at WWE Backlash 2004.

Today the team of Wrestling planet has had the opportunity to be at the international press conference for the media held by WWE. This week’s guest is one of the main protagonists who will be present at the next pay-per-view of WWE Backlash for this Sunday. Randy orton has spoken to the media and our team has been able to ask him about one of his best moments of WWE Backlash.

16 years ago, Randy orton had a fight against another of the most important wrestling legends, Mick Foley. The combat they had Orton and Foley was a No Holds Barred Match where The Intercontinental Champion was at stake. On this day, Randy orton she has spoken about him and has expressed the good memories it brings him.

This Sunday you face The Rated R-Superstar, Edge, in WWE Backlash, having the best wrestling match of all time. But also, years ago you had in this same pay-per-view another of your best matches. This match was against Mick Foley in a match without rules, what can you remember of that match in Backlash 2004?

Randy Orton: Yes, wow… I remember it because it is one of my favorite matches in which I have been able to compete. Uncle, it was 16 years ago … Time flies by and I had a lot of fun. Course i’m having fun here in WWE having my bouts, talking to the fans and they are the best in the world. I remember those Edmonton fans on Backlash when i had my bout against Mick, And I remember being very nervous about all the things we were going to try in combat. And if there is anything I can say about Mick Foley, He is a very talented human being, a great worker and a clear example to follow. He helped me a lot in that fight. Despite beating him in that fight, Mick He put me on top and had to put me through things I had never been through since that day. That combat solidified me as a fighter and made me think; «This boy named Randy Orton who is 23 years old is going to be big someday. If the company sees anything in it, obviously Triple H and Ric Flair are going to be with him in the ring. “ So they saw something in me and I think the way that translates for our fans is to “keep an eye on this guy,” and that’s exactly what happened. The rest is history. I’ve had a brilliant career with some ups and downs, but you know, I’ve been pretty consistent across the border and I think that fight started the process of being one of the best fighters in the world.

