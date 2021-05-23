“My favorite song in the history of Eurovision is ‘Euphoria’, by Loreen”

Photo of Maroto on his Instagram (Photo: INSTAGRAM / JAVIER MAROTO)

Europe stops this Saturday night. After the covid forced to suspend the Eurovision Song Contest last year for the first time in its history, the great musical event of the continent that crosses borders returns. Everyone in the room watching the great show that the Netherlands has prepared in Rotterdam and ready to vote for the best hit. La, la, la, la.

One of those who will be following everything without missing any detail will be Javier Maroto, spokesman for the PP in the Senate and a fan of this festival. With him we analyze in this Eurovision talk what this event means for the continent. “The origin is that it was a way of showing that Europe had more values ​​in common than things that differentiated nations. It starts in 1956, it’s almost a post-world war environment. It is one more bet to try to unite the countries and eliminate the cracks. It is what it means and continues to mean ”, he reflects.

But as of the year 2000, he explains, another leap has been made: “It becomes the trend of everything that is going to be done on stage in music. Things that happen in Eurovision end up at the Grammys, the Oscars and the Superbowl ”. And Maroto gives examples: “the simultaneous cameras on the stage, the audiovisual effects on the screens”. “It has been creating a trend, to the point that it is a space in which international singers want to participate. I remember Justin Timberlake, not as a participant but to close it, or Madonna in Israel.

The big question is what is the best song and your favorite in history. To which Maroto replies: “The typical answer is Abba’s Waterloo.” But he puts one ahead: “I would say Euphoria, from Loreen. It was number in Spain, it was on all the charts. It’s a song his …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.