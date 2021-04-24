“My favorite? It would be unfair not to say us “

04/24/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, has “a clear idea of ​​the game, but the names are still missing” in the eleven against Athletic Club, within a sprint for the league title that dissects “game by game” and has been at the forefront of the classification for 20 days.

Do you have a clear favorite for the remainder of the League to win the title? “As I am part of the four (his team plus Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla) who are fighting for such a beautiful search, it would be unfair not to say us, so obviously I cannot say anything”replied the technician at the press conference.

“As always, we go match by match. And now we are dealing with the Bilbao match. We focus only on this match,” said the coach, whose team faces three consecutive visits that end with the duel at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, ​​a rival direct. Before, this Sunday he arrives at San Mamés and then he will play in Elche.

“We face a rival that is always very competitive, with enthusiasm, enthusiasm and always prepared to do our best, as it has always been shown that we have had to play against them,” he said of Athletic, against whom he already has “clear the idea of ​​the match. , how to deal with it “, but” the names “of those who will start the duel are still missing.

Luis Suárez, Thomas Lemar and Joao Félix will return to the call. The first two, after three games out of action; the last, after two absent. Are they to be headlines? “We will see how they are today and, based on how he sees the training, tomorrow throughout the day we will decide how to play,” dribbled the coach.

In the configuration of his eleven “he seeks to win the game.” “And in that search, they are 93 (minutes) surely almost assured. We have eleven that start and five changes to be able to give freshness and vitality to the team. And, from there, we decide the quality of minutes that can give the team every footballer we have. “

Renan Lodi points to the lineup. He has started the last two duels. “He is growing, he knew how to wait for his moment to return to the team and the team always needs all the players. We have talked about it a lot of times that all the players end up being very important during the season,” he explained.

“We have a very competitive squad that, except for José (María Giménez, out of the game due to a cycle of five yellow cards), for this match we will all be there and we need everyone. In these last two games, Renan responded very well to what he was asked in both, “he added.