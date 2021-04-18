“My father, who is blind, followed the program without missing a detail”

The winner of the fourth edition of Maestros de la Costura, Ancor Montaner, speaks with passion about his parents. About his father, Baltasar, who is blind, says that he has followed the program “without missing a detail”.

It was possible thanks to system of audio description of RTVE, but also “to the explanations that the contestants themselves were giving during the programs,” explained the Valencian.

“From RTVE,” he pointed out, “and from the production company, Shine Iberia, they asked us to verbalize everything we did in the workshop. Thus, my father could be aware of everything that happened in the contest; and like him hundreds of visually impaired people “.

Ancor confesses that it was “very easy” for him to comply with this program proposal because “since he was little I’m used to explaining everything like this“His father has retinitis pigmentosa and has gradually lost vision. His mother, Guayarmina, is albino, which causes visual disturbances.

Share my world

However, the visual difficulties of his parents have never been “inconvenient” some for this passionate about art and fashion. Graduated in Fine Arts, Ancor has been painting since he was a child and his family houses are full of paintings.

“My father knows them by heart and he loves them. Since I was little they have encouraged me to paint and dedicate myself to art. It was never a problem that my father couldn’t see it“Ancor declares.” I have always described everything to him: the colors, the shapes, the light. I know that he appreciates my works very much and that he is very proud. Share my world. “

Sculpture and sewing came later. In fact, Ancor began to dedicate himself seriously to the needle five years ago, always with the unconditional support of his family. “I say that sewing is like sculpting, so this new artistic facet is 100% accessible to my father,” he jokes.

“I have made dresses for my mother and my wife,” he continues, and “my father has touched them with his hands and knows perfectly how they are. We explain the colors, the patterns, and the design and shape he knows better than anyone. “

It is not surprising, therefore, that Baltasar is one of the your child’s main supports. “He encouraged me when I started sewing and he is going to help me start my business.”

A normal childhood

Ancor maintains that his childhood “was the same as that of any child”, because he never “noticed” the disability of his parents. “The only thing is, we never drove,” he laughs, but “that’s what my grandfather was for.”

“I remember my mother with huge sunglasses, long sleeves and settled under the umbrella every morning on the beach so that we could enjoy the sea,” he recalls. “And the best of all is that I’ve always seen everything normal“.

For this reason, Ancor finds it very natural to describe his creations aloud, although he recognizes the importance of doing so on TV. “It is important normalize disability. It seems very logical to the people who have lived with her since we were born, but of course there is a lot of ignorance. “

He says that when his father began to lose vision, his grandparents “they were very afraid for him but he showed them that he could work, have a family and handle himself. “

But he indicates that “there are still many people who are surprised, hence the need for television to get involved and that a high-profile show features a contestant wearing a prosthesis or encourages audio description. There is still a lot to do to achieve full inclusion and we can all collaborate on it ”, he concludes.