“My father was unfaithful to my mother with the babysitter”

This Tuesday, the ninth edition of MasterChef has seen the light in La 1. At the premiere of the talent it has become clear that the program follows the line of looking for the contestants who give the maximum game possible for his personality.

Thus, the contest began with the presentation of several of the candidates: among them, one who is running as the next Jorge Brazález and who got a black apron … and Ofelia, who burst into tears after being discarded for, moments later, be chosen to have one of the precious white aprons.

The young woman, Galician and Pisces, arrived with determination and making it clear that she would not be indifferent to anyone: “I promise you, If I go in, I’ll be your favorite“, she told Jordi Cruz. Later, she began to tell her family story: she grew up in boarding schools because she was a very rebellious girl … and because her father put the horns his mother with the babysitter.

In a surreal dialogue, they asked him what that babysitter had and, after being asked, he remembered that “big tits”. “If that you can’t have a more beautiful babysitter than you! “said the judge, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, laughing.” No, if I ever have one, of course it will be an orc, “added the candidate with humor.

Later, he said that his father was not involved in his life, that he had been cheating on the babysitter with the cook and that he had the nanny’s two sons as brothers. Returning to the culinary field, all the judges recognized that the dish was very tasty.

What’s more, Pepe Rodríguez confessed that it did not seem made by such a young girl. However, Jordi Cruz decided to make the Galician suffer a little, and gave her a “no”. A while later, he changed his mind, and went out into the street in search of her, finding her wiping her tears: “You said that you will be my favorite and I want to see it, “he said, before merging into a hug with her and handing her his white apron.” I am never speechless, but now I don’t know what to say, “the aforementioned exclaimed, excited.