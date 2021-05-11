“My eye bone is broken and my cheekbone is broken into three parts”

We had heard the words of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez after destroying his opponent Billy joe sanders on the historic evening of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (United States), of how he knew instantly of the damage that his feared ‘upper’ had caused him in the eighth round. The words of the promoter Eddi Hearn of Matchroom that Saunders was going to be a long time in the dry dock and that the ravages of the ‘hammer’ of the one in Guadalajara were considerable.

Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. They caught me with a good bang and I couldn’t see. I’m coming back. God bless you

It was still necessary to listen to the victim, the boxer who lost his super middle belt to the benefit of a ‘Canelo’ who already treasures three crowns and it seems that he already has a date for the fourth and is already the king of all without discussion of the division.

Saunders was taken the same morning from Saturday to Sunday to the hospital and operated on Sunday. After the operation, Saunders has reported on the success of it, has detailed the punishment suffered and has indicated that once recovered, he will fight again.

Thank you all for the messages. My eye bone is broken and my cheekbone is also broken in three parts. I was operated on and everything went well, “said the fighter in a statement issued by MTK Global. And he added, “sometimes you win and other times you lose. They caught me with a good bang and I couldn’t see. I’m coming back. God bless you”.