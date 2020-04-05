The experience without Google services on the daily mobile is not easy, but contrary to what happened before, it is not impossible either, and little by little, users have more alternatives to correct this absence on mobiles that do not have these services that most smartphones have.

I have been using the Huawei P40 Pro for a few weeks, the high-end Huawei for 2020 of which I have already given you my first impressions, and which comes to be crowned as the best terminal in the history of the company but which, due to the conflict of the company with the United States government, does not have Google and its services. And the truth is that, after a few weeks with the terminal, I can confirm that it is perfectly possible.

How is the experience of living without Google in 2020?

Right now, practically all the people who have an Android mobile depend to a certain extent on Google to use it, but not only to use it, but also to enjoy the full experience, with our backups, our favorite applications and the facilities that the big G gives us in every way.

After taking the first steps with my mobile phone, I searched the App Gallery – Huawei’s own application store – for some of the applications I wanted to install, and the truth is that there are more and more alternatives in the store of the Chinese company, however , I needed some other essential applications in my terminal. App Suche can also be an alternative to download some applications, but not all.

That is why I went to download the Uptodown application, an alternative application store, which we have already talked about on some occasion and that allows you to download practically any application that we find on Google Play, Although it is not the only alternative to do this, since we also have other stores such as Aptoide or Apkmirror.

Once that was done, I downloaded the apps I use on a daily basis like WhatsApp, Telegram, Microsoft Teams, Snapseed –Even though it is from Google, it works without its services–, Squid or Twitter. Excluding, of course, Google applications like Keep, Gmail or Google Calendar, which, for obvious reasons, I have not downloaded. And the truth is that, in general, the experience is most satisfactory in this Huawei P40 Pro.

The biggest drawback to having a phone without Google services that I’ve come across these past few weeks has been basically the fact that I use Google to store some passwords –which I had to recover– as well as, because this terminal does not have Google certification, Netflix is ​​not supported –Even with the version of the application downloaded from the web–. Beyond that, no problem whatsoever.

I am a person who uses Google Play services a lot, especially Google Photos, but I have tried to rectify the absence of these in my terminal, and I am going to tell you how I have done it with each of the Google applications that I use:

Youtube: Downloading YouTube Vanced, a modified application from the platform

Google Photos: adding a direct access to the web version in the launcher. It is not so how and intuitive, but it does its job.

Google Drive: adding a direct access to the web version.

Google Keep: adding a direct access to the web version.

Google Maps: using alternatives from App Gallery, although the truth is that they do not work as well as the Google application.

Gmail: using the native Huawei application, or downloading an alternative

On the other hand, there are some other applications that cannot work without Google Play services, and the solution with these is, either search for a substitute, or access that application through its web version, Although the truth is that not all of this is possible, so you will have to be the one who values ​​how important it is what you can and what you cannot use.

Beyond this, I have realized that the experience is more or less rectifiable, and that if you decide to bet on a mobile without the presence of Google, perhaps the experience is not as comfortable as if it integrated the services of the great G, but It is also not impossible to use, as it was a few years ago.

