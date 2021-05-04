“My expectations in Madrid are low”

The austrian Dominic Thiem, third favorite, who reached the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open after beating the American Marcos Giron by 6-1 and 6-3 and that he returned to the competition after a month and a half, he recognized that the expectations in the Caja Mágica “are low” and that his real challenge is to reach the highest level at Roland Garros.

Thiem, a two-time finalist in Madrid, has not competed since the quarter-finals in Dubai. Some discomfort in his right knee kept him from tournaments.

“In March I felt bad in general. Even then I had in my head the great goal of Roland Garros. That is still in my expectations which are very high. That’s where I want to be at the top of my game. Here in Madrid, honestly, two weeks ago I was not sure if I could play here, so expectations are low, “acknowledged the Austrian.

“A victory like this is already a great success because I have the opportunity to play another match at a higher level. The expectations here are low and I hope they will increase from one tournament to another,” he insisted.

Thiem returned to the slopes with a convincing victory. He had no anxiety and against the American Giron he found himself better than he expected. “There was no anxiety but I wasn’t sure how things were going to go. The game worked very well in the last days of training but I always did it on the outside courts which are faster and smaller so I wasn’t sure what the game would be like. match on center court “.

“There were things that made the game a bit easier after so long as the conditions in Madrid that are very good for me. I have incredible memories on this track where I have played some of the best games of my career. That’s why I think everything went so well. good, “added the world’s number four.

Thiem said that he still has things left to be at the highest level. “For my game I need one hundred percent energy. I am not a player who can serve in a certain match or lower the intensity and keep winning. I need one hundred percent in all aspects of my game. I could not put that in Doha , Dubai or the final leg of the Australian Open. So it was better to take a break. It was better to come back when I was one hundred percent in all aspects, “he said.