My ex does not pay his part of the mortgage: what do I do? Will I lose the house?

One of the common conflicts when a couple breaks up, whether they are married or not, is what to do with the habitual residence. If the couple is paying the house at 50% through a bank mortgage, which is the most common, they should continue to do so.

Otherwise, the bank can promote a foreclosure and keep the house. Generally, the next thing that happens is that an eviction begins, with which in addition to taking away your home for not paying it, you will continue to keep the debt. But what if one party continues to pay its share of the mortgage, but the other party stops. This assumption is more frequent than you think, according to various law firms.

Luis Enrique García, Head of Garón Abogados, explain to 20 minutes what to do if your ex-partner, who owns 50% of the house, stops paying their share. “It will be very important that they keep all payment receipts, proof of all transfers, request a payment certificate from the bank or financial entity so that it can be verified who has made the payment, from which account, what amount and in what date “, he emphasizes.

The lawyer adds that it will also be very important, if there is an intention to process the claim through the courts, to send the corresponding burofax in advance, giving the possibility of avoiding legal proceedings.

To prevent the bank from taking the home, among the different options that are usually offered are, as he explains, the possibility of buying 50% of its ownership, discounting all the fees that it has stopped paying.

Also the possibility of making its sale available to a real estate agency and proceeding to distribute the income. And, finally, the judicial route.

“Sometimes it is not easy to locate the other owner, since they tend to ‘disappear’, which will force us to go directly to a judicial process to find out their whereabouts,” says Luis Enrique García. In this sense, it will be important to previously exhaust these channels using resources such as WhatsApp, emails, etc. to notify the intention to resolve this situation.

The legal director of reclamador.es, Almudena Velázquez, explains to this newspaper that “of course, the obligation to pay the mortgage is a common obligation of the two people who asked for the loan at the time, regardless of who gets to use it (which is actually attributed to the minor children “And rebound”, to the parent who lives with them) “. “It is a debt contracted with a third party, the bank, and the crisis of the couple or marriage does not influence”, emphasizes the expert.

“There would only be one exception to this obligation and it would be that the agreement or the measures agreed by the Court after the divorce expressly declare the exemption of said payment (for example, because whoever stays in the house assumes the entire loan to mode of ‘payment’ of the house so that it becomes their exclusive property) .Out of this, the Supreme Court has even considered in a Judgment of June 25, 2020 this continuous non-payment as a crime of abandonment of family, “warns Almudena Velázquez.

“And without reaching the criminal part, you can request within the divorce procedure the execution of the Judgment regarding the breach of this obligation,” he explains.

Luis Enrique García (Garón Abogados) explains that “we start from a legal relationship that the bank has with the people who have accessed the mortgage.” And he adds: “We no longer entered into whether for the granting of that mortgage it was necessary to have guarantors. Well, the banking entities no longer enter into who pays, but what must be paid, especially because the responsibility is joint and several, what they want to say that either of the two responds in order to fulfill the obligation (pay the loan installments), and regardless of whether they can claim what corresponds (what is left unpaid, normally 50% of the mortgage) “.

Consequently, “whether we are married or not, but we find ourselves in cases where there are minor children, it will be very important to look at who has the enjoyment of the home due to the fact that there are minor children in common, regardless of what that can be ordered by any judicial measure, because we insist, the obligation to pay is joint and several “.

The lawyer emphasizes that this type of legal action will be very important, since, in the hypothetical case that you want to sell the apartment, you will not be able to do it if you do not have the authorization of the owner of the other 50%

Almudena Velázquez (reclamador.es) assures that “a bad agreement is better than a good lawsuit: although it is advisable to have the advice of a lawyer in these cases, it is not the same to have to pay the fees when there is a possibility of understanding that when each of those who were a couple goes to their own defense (with their respective attorney) in a judicial proceeding that will take at least a year and will end up not satisfying either party. “

The lawyer also advises “to go to mediation systems that will help avoid conflicts and reach a point of consensus.”

Luis Enrique Martínez (Garón Abogados) maintains that “without a doubt” it is better to reach an agreement for one party to keep the house. “Among the different benefits that we can find, we point out that we can avoid judicial times until the legal question can be resolved that, in rare cases, the terms are not less than one year for a first instance, not if we take into account avenues of resource, auctions, etc. That we would go to a much longer term “, he emphasizes.

In addition, adds the lawyer, there will be “a greater economic return to be made available to an interested buyer, than to be auctioned.”

The person in charge of Garón Abogados warns that “we must bear in mind that, when a property goes up for auction, it is very rare that its adjudication can be accessed in a first auction, since the final price in second / third auctions could be devalued easily 25-30% of its market value, and we can talk about very large amounts of money. “

For its part, the legal director of reclamador.es maintains that “if this agreement is impossible and what is called an action for the division of the common thing must be initiated, in addition to being a lawyer and attorney for each of the parties, If one of them does not accept the value that the other gives to the thing, an expert will have to be appointed to determine it (which entails another additional cost). In these cases, what the Law tells us is that the sale in public auction cannot be carried out for less than 50% of the starting value that has been awarded … which actually means that in most cases the home will be purchased for precisely half the price initially set “.