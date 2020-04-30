Mauricio Pochettino does not end forever your stay at the Tottenham, after being dismissed last November and his place on the bench was occupied by José Mourinho. The Argentine coach has acknowledged that he would like to return and try to win a title with the Spurs, after caressing the Champions League last season. “Maybe in five years, maybe 10 years … before I die I want to head Tottenham again”, he assures in an interview.

“It was an incredible journey that ended in a way that no one wanted to end, but deep in my chest, my soul and my heart I am sure that our paths will cross again », He says Mauricio Pochettino in an interview with BT Sport about his departure from Tottenham after four seasons at the helm of the Spurs bench.

With him, Tottenham came to play in the Champions League final last year, although he was caressing the title after defeating Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s Wanda Metropolitano. A thorn that the Argentine has nailed and that he hopes to get out one day. «Since the day I left the club, my dream is to return and try to finish the job that we did not finish. It was an incredible journey, we were so close to winning the correct trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League, we were very close », he remembers.

His name sounds for many benches and he acknowledges that he wants to train again. “Now I am eager to move forward, I am highly motivated for the next project but, of course, one day deep down I would like to go back », he says. A door that always leaves Tottenham open, even if it is in the medium or long term. «Maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years… before I die I want to direct Tottenham again and try to win a trophy because I want to feel what it means to win a trophy with Tottenham, that would be a good opportunity to pay for all the love they showed us, “he says.