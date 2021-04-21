“My daughter is the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me”

Rocío Carrasco at the moment she entered the set where she was going to be interviewed. (Photo: MEDIASET)

It was announced by Rocío Flores herself last Wednesday, at the beginning of the broadcast of chapter seven of the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive to everyone’s surprise.

“I believe that at this point, at the equator of that story, that story that is my life, it is time to make a stop in the broadcast of the documentary series and use that stop to be able to resolve, clarify points and explain some things that I suppose that you and the people who are at home, wonder, “he said through a live call. “I think that time has come and I would like, next Wednesday, to be live to do just that”, anticipating that a week later he would submit, live, to the questions of journalists and collaborators to talk about the stages of his life that have already been analyzed in the documentary.

Well that day came. “It is one of the most anticipated programs of the decade”, has assured Jorge Javier Vázquez in the first minutes of presentation. He and Carlota Corredera captained this long-awaited television moment, in which the daughter of Pedro Carrasco and Rocío Jurado, seven years after their last television interview, answers the questions and questions raised by the 28 collaborators who are part of this staging. scene. However, it is the journalists of the heart María Patiño, Antonio Ross and Paloma García Pelayo, as well as Samanta Villar, Marc Girò and Ana Bernal-Triviño who accompany the protagonist on set; the rest, journalists, psychologists and lawyers, intervene via Zoom.

This is how he entered the set

More than half an hour after the start of the program, Rocío C …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.