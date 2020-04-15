The last Sunday in February, the day that Laura He celebrated his 32nd birthday, it was the last time he saw his dad as he had always been. “El flaco”, as they all told him, had made him a barbecue to pay homage to her and, “something that never”, no one had been missing. There was his wife, with whom he had been married for 40 years, his five daughters, the sons-in-law and his four grandchildren. After that Sunday, Laura saw him again only once, hospitalized and with a mask, in the distance, nine days before his death.

Daniel Héctor “El flaco” Martínez He was 58 years old, lived in Florencio Varela and on March 29 he became the “Deceased number 20 of Argentina”. As protocol indicates, they cremated it without ceremony or companions. So Laura – who is in a relationship and lives 60 kilometers from the rest of her family – still could not hug her mother or cry with her sisters.

It is only now falling. Only now is he being able to put words to everything he couldn’t say before. “I guess I will finish falling when I can go home and see the urn with its ashes,” says Laura Infobae. “It was all very fast, I did not imagine that I had to say goodbye to my dad.”

Not only did he not tell his story before because, failing to explode outward, he imploded. He was also afraid – as is happening to many relatives of those infected and deceased by coronavirus – to the stigmatization. Specifically, to have someone point them out or accuse them for being around someone infected.

Her father had been working for a company that makes gas for refrigeration in Bernal for 34 years. He had always been in the factory, but for some time, he took care of the offices in the offices. “On Monday, March 9, he was at work with a colleague who had returned from Europe. He said he coughed and sneezed. “she remembers. On March 9 in Argentina nobody had the dimension of the problem we have today. In fact, that Monday was the day of the massive march for Workers’ Day in front of Congress.

On Tuesday he returned to work without problems but the next day He started to have a fever and said he was feeling very tired. “He had always been very careful, very verbose. Whenever you came from the street, I told you to wash your hands and face and only afterwards would you sit down to eat. So as soon as he felt the symptoms he isolated himself” He made the decision even though that same day the doctor diagnosed him with the flu and gave him paracetamol.

On Thursday – according to Laura’s chronology – he went to the doctor again because he felt worse. The diagnosis changed: acute bronchitis. “Both times he said he had been with someone who had returned from Europe but they did not do the swabbing.” “El flaco” still remained in voluntary isolation. Yolanda, his wife, prepared the food for her and left it on a chair by the door.

On Friday, when his family members saw that he was still with 39 fever and body ache, they called 148 again, the line that enabled the government to answer queries about coronaviruses. “The same thing happened: they told us again that they were not going to do the swab because they did not have all the symptoms.” After the eighth day with a fever, Yolanda called the clinic to ask to be admitted. “He is tall and big, my little mom, she could not help him alone”, Laura continues and, for a long time, talks about her dad in the present.

They did not intern him but on Monday the 16th, at Yolanda’s insistence that he repeated “I don’t know what to do anymore”, they did the swabbing. They admitted him two days later, when the result had not yet arrived. Almost three days were left before the start of the “total quarantine” when Yolanda was asked to isolate herself: none of the people who had been with him could leave the house. That day was the last time Yolanda saw her husband.

The medical report indicated that he had severe pneumonia. And the same Friday that the country was paralyzed Laura went to see him. “They still believed it was pneumonia so they let me see it. They put me on the suit, chinstrap and I went inside. I saw it well, hectic but well. He said ‘stay away’He asked how my mom and my sisters were doing and told me that he wanted to leave, that in that glazed room everyone was looking at him and he felt like a doll in a display case. He was scared that I was there, so he almost kicked me out. I left without saying anything important, I did not imagine that I had to say goodbye. I did not have time…”.

“El flaco” had mild COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), although he had stopped smoking 15 years ago. So he was indeed a risk patient. On Wednesday March 25, while many Argentines debated how to combat the boredom of the “Stay at home” with recipes and gymnastics, the result came. I had coronavirus.

With the entire family in isolation, the medical reports began to be read over the phone. There were several news during the last week: on Monday they were notified that I had the respirator on full. It was the same on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday they were told that his kidneys were not working well and that they were going to do dialysis. On Saturday, they were going to stop dialysis because his pressure was rising a lot. On Sunday 29 in the morning the phone rang for the last time: Dad was deceased.

“Only now am I falling and I think about everything I couldn’t say. I would have liked to thank him for everything he always did for us ”, Laura is excited. “We” is her and her four sisters. The oldest -Natalia, 36 years old- who has a maturational delay, and the youngest -Mariana, who is 16-. In the middle is Gaby, 34, Laura and Florencia, 24.

“I don’t know, there are a lot of people out there who don’t get along with their dad. Not us, he was always very close to us, that we are all women. He told us about menstruation when we were girls, he explained how to take care of ourselves when we started growing. He was in favor of women’s rights. I was almost 60 years old, I don’t know if that is very common. “

She talks about her father, who was an only child and had a “very suffering” childhood, and says that she admired him for how he had always worked so that his daughters did not lack anything. He talks about how he struggled to support his older sister, the young woman with a disability, since she was a baby. And she laughs with the memory she chooses to say goodbye: “It was once that we went with one of my sisters to see the Indio Solari in Mendoza. He got mad, he was like a week mad at us. Later my mother told us: she had not become bitter because we had left almost without asking permission, she had become bitter because she had no money to give us and to take us on the trip. ”