My personal motto is: “I have good luck that many bad things have happened in my life.”

I was born in 1960, therefore when the Sandinista Revolution of 1979 was 18 years old and close to turning 19 years old, in September. At that time he was a student of the Computer Science degree at the Central American University (UCA).

I had to live the lines for things as necessary as toilet paper, toothpaste and, in my house of 4 women including my actively regulating mother, a sanitary pad was something as valuable as a rough diamond.

Once my younger sister passed out in the row of the sale in our neighborhood, Don Bosco. By being in the gas line you knew when you arrived but they had you waiting all day, saying: “It’s coming, don’t worry.”

But hey, that helped me change my life outlook forever. How bad the Sandinistas were !, but I was lucky to emigrate to the United States (USA) with the help of a friendly family and I arrived very comfortable in Miami, on a flight from Taca in 1986.

When I arrived I decided never to line up for anything, I had already done enough in my life. He bought the iphone many months after its release, watched movies such as Star Wars long after its release.

I moved to the South Florida area and then over the years I bought a townhouse near the beach in Hollywood, Florida. Living near the beach made me an always active person, during the hurricane months looking for food, basic things. Don’t store or panic like most here. After hearing for many nights the bombings in the Don Bosco neighborhood, and surviving the 1972 earthquake in the San Antonio neighborhood, a super announced and monitored disaster as the hurricane was not going to scare me. I have practically lived alone in this country, I am single, no children or pets, I have a very demanding job as Global Manager of Financial Applications for a company that does the global operations of one of the best known companies here.

Work has led me to live in many cities in the United States, even a time in Europe, specifically in Holland. During my 34 years in the United States, never, not even on September 11, had I seen supermarkets, stores, and other food providers like I had for a few weeks.

I felt a feedback towards Managua in my twenties. But here life has blessed all citizens who are not accustomed to experiencing tragedies and who find everything more complicated in areas with high purchasing power. A few days ago in our virtual meeting my VP asked me: “Lorena, what do you have to comment, you always have a different global perspective due to your work and personal experience”.

I started with my personal motto, then I told him that in the 80s in my native Nicaragua I learned many things to survive, one of them is that when you consider that toothpaste has nothing left, you can cut it with a scissor at the end and the you keep squeezing. You will see that you can have toothpaste for one more week: All my colleagues said: “We have never thought that, we will practice it.” My work group consists mostly of people from the Middle East of the United States, some Hindus, my manager who is from the Philippines and this servant, the girl who came out with her Don Bosco E-225 briefcase.

Communist governments try to oppress us, but the human being always finds a solution because sometimes life does not allow you to always be in a privileged world and they have not had the opportunity to measure your ability to survive and face adversity.

Life is not just buying, having the best car, forgetting your language out of shame. There is a big difference between being an economic immigrant and a political emigrant. As Mercedes Soza said: Thanks to the life that has given me so much and thanks to the bad things that have made me the way I am. Put a smile in bad weather and raise a prayer to God for things as simple as the water you have just by turning on a tap, when many must walk enough to collect it. For a roof that shelters you. For living in a country of peace, respect and laws, that is what I love here.

But my mind and heart are always in Nicaragua, where I have a family, my family of choice (my friends) and a whole people that is strong, fervent and a fighter.

We will come forward. As Ecclesiastes says, there is a time for everything …

The author has a Master in International Business, a degree in Computer Science, Finance and Accounting.

He lives in Naperville, a suburb of the Chicago area, Illinois, USA.