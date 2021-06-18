My company has been with a four-day work week for 18 months and my first advice is not to touch the salary of employees

Telefónica will be the first large company in Spain to test the four-day work week. One measure, that of reduce the hours we dedicate to work, which has even been debated in the Government.

Software del Sol is a Jaén company with almost 200 employees that has been in place for more than 18 months. Although he remarks over and over again that what has worked for them does not have to be valid for other companies, not even of the same sector of activity or size, his first conclusion is clear: the salary is not touched.

Discount in pilot project

The pilot project that Telefónica is going to carry out, to which up to 10% of the workforce can be voluntarily added, does entail a reduction in remuneration. “If you propose to work four days without losing salary, everyone would accept”, Tomás Blanco, head of UGT in Madrid at Telefónica, acknowledged to Xataka.

The challenge for the unions is to achieve that four-day workweek without losing purchasing power, but they recognize the operator’s courage to start this pilot project even under these conditions.

Those who join this test will lose around 9% of their salary. As Blanco explains, the operator’s agreement means working 37.5 hours a week. Those who work four will do so for 32.2 hours. That is, 14% less. “We believe that the worker will be just as productive, especially when working on projects. So we asked the operator to assume half of that loss and the worker the other half, in order to encourage this pilot test to be done ”.

However, Telefónica only accepted a 20% discount. The rest will go to the account of the worker.

Do not touch the salary on principle

Ana Arroyo is the head of the HR department at Software del Sol, a technology company in Jaén that has been running this four-day workweek since January 1, 2020.

This change has meant going from 40 hours a week to 36 in winter and 28 in summer, since there are intensive days from June 15 to September 15. “We were clear that workers’ wages could not be touched. If you do, you are talking about something else, not changing the work week”. In fact, he assures that when the measure was communicated to employees, the first thing they asked was if it entailed a salary reduction.

Arroyo acknowledges that before implementing the measure, the company spent more than nine months “doing a lot of Excel” and contemplating various possibilities, such as reducing a series of hours each day but maintaining the five working days. Finally, this change was chosen as it was considered “better for the conciliation” of all employees.

The company is still open for five days

Ana Arroyo explains that, at the time of determine what day employees stop working, a division was made between those departments that do not have direct contact with the client (such as human resources, design or development) and those that do. Those who belong to the first group, work from Monday to Thursday, always fighting on Fridays.

While, those who have that direct contact with the client rotate. “Employees work four days, but the company is open five business days a week. We cannot stop providing service ”, he explains.

To compensate in a certain way these workers who do not always have the same day off, the established system allows that, Every five weeks, the worker adds Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday without going to work.

420,000 euros of investment

The head of human resources of this company recognizes that implementing this measure is not easy, among other things because it requires a lot of investment on the part of the company.

Although at the moment the workforce is made up of 188 employees, before being implemented there were 165. “We had to expand the workforce by 15%, because by doing five rotation groups, every day there are 15-20 people missing in the company, so you have to replenish those resources to provide customer service ”, he explains.

Something that supposes an investment, both in hiring and in the training of these new employees. “We had to train these people for three months before they went to work on January 1,” he recalls.

Arroyo makes calculations and ensures that Implementing the four-day workday in your company has meant an investment of 420,000 euros. But he argues that it compensates (and that is why he calls it investment and not spending).

“After 18 months, the balance has been very positive due to the indicators we have: absenteeism has been reduced by 28% With respect to 2019, billing, despite Covid, has grown by 20%, and customer satisfaction and work environment surveys have improved ”, he says, adding that“ if the employee is happy working, it will have an impact on the productivity of the company ”.

Coffe for everybody?

Ana Arroyo is reluctant to give advice on how to implement a four-day workday, despite the fact that she was even called from the Congress of Deputies when a proposal to favor this measure began to be processed. “This is not coffee for everyone. What has worked for me does not mean that it is valid for everyone”, He emphasizes.

But it does encourage all corporations to do so. “It takes work and money to do it, but it’s a journey of no return. There are things that are priceless ”, he assures.

He also believes that it is very positive that “companies that start it are rewarded with money”, as a measure to defray the costs that it entails.