May 16, 1970

Increasing rentism of plots. Deficiencies in credit operations and reduced profits in crops due to high production costs are causing an increasing rent of plots in the ejido environment. The problem of renting, according to the peasants, has its origins in the serious problems that they have been facing lately to get the appropriate credits for their crops and, in the end, their profits from the crops are practically unaffordable to cover their economic needs.

In project great fair for November. La Canaco is taking firm steps towards the organization of a great fair, as one has not been held here since 1963, with the purpose of institutionalizing the event and making it the best event in northwestern Mexico. The first step, after the approval of the directive council of the Chamber to initiate the preparations, has been to get in contact with the organizers of the San Marcos Fair, to participate in the event.

They open fire on students. Jackson. Two people were killed and 15 wounded when police opened fire on students in the University of Mississippi field to suppress what was termed a sniper attack. The students denied that there were snipers in the educational establishment, despite the fact that several journalists stated that they saw flashes of firearms in the windows of the building that overlooks the university campus, where the majority are black.

Christening of Laura Delia López U. In the parish of Fátima the ceremony was held by which she was baptized with the name of Laura Delia, the beautiful first-born of the engineer Luis Manuel López and his wife, the beautiful lady Laura Delia Urquijo de López. As godparents, the paternal grandparents, Don Blas López and Doña Emilia López de López, supported the new Christian, who listened carefully to the words the priest addressed about the importance of the sacrament.

May 16, 1995

Belt use mandatory. Starting on the 18th of this year, the mandatory use of seat belts for motorists will come into force and from that date the application of administrative sanctions for the equivalent of 5 minimum wages to those who do not comply with this provision will begin. “There will be no going back; it is a provision contemplated in the General State Traffic Law, and must be complied with, ”said Genaro García Castro, commander of that agency. Statistics show that using this accessory can save your life.

Economic adjustment program. Mexico DF. With the implementation of the 12 measures announced by President Zedillo to reinforce the economic adjustment program, the reactivation that the country so much requires is expected to begin. Among other aspects, it is contemplated that the government begins to pay debts to suppliers and contractors, as well as the restructuring of overdue portfolios and give assurance that VAT will not be applied to food, thereby injecting money into the economy and productive activities. .

Bomb explodes in Congress. Santa Fe. Moments of panic were experienced inside the Colombian Congress, where a bomb exploded, causing two injuries. The outbreak occurred outside the national capitol, when the Senate was discussing a bill that creates a statute for justice, and that includes severe rules to punish terrorists and drug traffickers. The bomb was low-powered, but enough to destroy doors and windows at the rear of the building.