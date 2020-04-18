The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entertainment industry and among the most affected is the music industry. Within it, several musicians have become unemployed. It is for this reason that My Chemical Romance will sell themed face masks. and the profits are will donate to the MusiCares aid fund COVID-19, created by the Grammy Recording Academy.

These face masks were created long before the pandemic started. For the members of the band this action has a double sentimental burden, since the original idea was from the group manager Lauren Valencia, who passed away last year from cancer.

Although the original idea was that the masks protected the public from dust in a show in the desert, it never happened due to the quarantine and the cancellation of events that occurred throughout the planet.

These mouth cover They are for sale on their website, and in it, the musicians made reference to the chance of the situation and even called their deceased friend, as a kind of “prophet”.

“We are living strange times, alienating times, times of fear. These masks were the creation of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who died before this madness, not from the COVID-19 pandemic, but from the oldest disease that is cancer. We had these masks made to keep them dust free in the desert, a show that never happened, that will never happen, a protection that later seemed exhausted. And here we are, with these masks, as if Lauren was prophetic or if we were unknowingly waiting for the right moment. MCR will donate all the profits from the masks to the MusiCares aid fund COVID-19 ”, they explained on their website.

The face masks are made of a black fabric that has the initials of the band inside, written in white ink. While on the outside he has drawn a pair of fangs like a vampire’s.

“Warning: these are cloth face masks. They are not N95 or antimicrobial. Use them responsibly. There are guidelines on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to properly use cloth masks. Please follow them ”, prevented the grouping in the same publication.

Through his personal Instagram account, the guitarist of the group, Frank Iero, promoted the product with a photo.

“Now in the @mychemicalromance web store. A tribute to our incredible friend Lauren Valencia. All proceeds from these masks will go to the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. We hope they can provide a fraction of the good LV shared with the world. Kisses and hugs ”, wrote Iero.

The fund was created by the Grammy Academy to help those who need it most within their industry.

“While the Recording Academy is best known for the Grammy Awards television broadcast, we serve the music community year-round, by providing emergency help through MusiCares, to the advocacy work we do to protect the rights of musicians. Join us in helping to keep the music community alive and prosperous by giving back everything it gives us, ”he explained in a statement.

For his part, the group also suffered the consequences of the global emergency, because they had to postpone some shows that were part of their reunion tour. But the dates from June onwards still remain.