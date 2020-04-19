My Chemical Romance puts themed masks up for sale and donates proceeds | INSTAGRAM

The iconic alternative rock band joins many other artists and music bands who have done something to try to help those affected.

The health contingency has severely affected the entertainment industry and among the most affected is the music industry. Within the already many musicians have been sadly unemployed. It is for this reason that My Chemical Romance will sell themed face masks and the proceeds will be donated to the MusiCares C0V1D-19 aid fund, created by the Grammy Recording Academy.

However, such masks were created long before the pandemic began. For the members of the band this action has a double sentimental charge, since the original idea was of the group manager Lauren Valencia, who unfortunately lost her life last year due to cancer.

And although the original idea was that the masks protected the public from dust in a show that would take place in the desert, which never happened due to social isolation and the massive cancellation of events around the world.

These masks are for sale on their official website, in it, the rockers made reference to the chance of the situation and even called their friend, as a kind of “prophet”.

“We are living strange times, alienating times, times of fear. These masks were the creation of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who perished before this madness, not of the pandemic, but of the oldest evil that is cancer. We had these masks made to keep them dust-free in the desert, a show that never happened, will never happen, a protection that then seemed exhausted. And here we are, with these masks, as if Lauren was prophetic or if we were unknowingly waiting for the right moment. MCR will donate all the profits from the masks to the MusiCares aid fund C0V1D-19 ”, the musicians explained from their website.

The face masks were made of a black fabric that has the initials of the band inside, written in white ink. While on the outside there are a pair of fangs simulating those of a vampire.

“Warning: these are cloth face masks. They are not N95 or antimicrobial. Use them responsibly. There are guidelines on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to properly use cloth masks. Please follow them ”, they explained by way of prevention in the same publication.

Even Frank Iero, the guitarist of the group, through his official Instagram account promoted the product with a photo.

“Now in the @mychemicalromance web store. A tribute to our incredible friend Lauren Valencia. All proceeds from these skins will go to the MusicCares C0v1D-19 Relief Fund. We hope they can provide a fraction of the good LV shared with the world. Kisses and hugs ”, wrote Iero.

The aforementioned fund was created by the Grammy Academy to help those who need it most within their industry.

“While the Recording Academy is best known for broadcasting the Grammy Awards, we serve the music community year-round by providing emergency aid through MusiCares to the advocacy work we do to protect the rights of the musicians. Join us in helping to keep the music community alive and prosperous by giving back everything it gives us, ”he explained in a statement.

For its part, the group also suffered the consequences of the global emergency, because they had to postpone some shows that were part of their long-awaited reunion tour. However, the dates from June onwards still stand.

