(Photo: Andrew Leeson / .) (ANDREW LEESON /)

Many cats live in my house. Some are happy to have me at home all day, but others can’t wait for normality to return so that I can get out of here and allows them to continue enjoying the tranquility of their home.

I also know of cats that are exhibiting very anxious behaviors, like preening too much or starting to make markings. So we turned to my feline gurus Erika Muñoz from Asilo Miztlán (@miztlan), the MVZ Adriana Cossío (@adicoss) and the MVZ Ricardo Badillo Roa from the Veterinary Hospital of High Specialty of the Lions. Here are the tips of what they told me:

What kind of cat do you have? It is important that you identify what type of cat you have. In general terms there are 3 types of cat and each one has different needs:Socialized. They are so happy to have you home and spend so much time on top of you, literally. You just have to be careful not to over stimulate them. 20 minutes of quality play a day, 10 in the morning and 10 at night, is enough.Semi-socialized. The secret with them is not to harass them, be careful not to make too much noise and respect their spaces. If he’s stressed, give him his space. If you want to play, play with him.Not socialized or feral. This group is the one that experiences the most stress. You must make him feel calm and comfortable. Do not intervene too much, let him come to you when he feels safe. That will let him know that you are not a threat.Games and environmental enrichment. There are many ways to interact with your cat, you just have to choose the one that he likes the most: playing, exchanging glances, petting or talking, yes There are cats who like to chat. You can also turn your house into a Gymboree for cats using shoe boxes to hide, jute rugs, carpet, cardboard, empty toilet paper rolls, or stacks of egg cartons to scratch, huacales to climb, things that hang up to download, hide prizes around the house and even spend time with some apps that many cats love.Additional stress factors. Identify what may be upsetting your cat: a child who is holding it too heavily, an adult chasing it to pet it, or an obsessive and unusual cleaning of its spaces can upset them and cause anxiety. If you notice that, in addition to anxiety, you do not eat well, or stop drinking water, it is time to contact your vet.Identify dangers. These days humans have been looking for innovative ways to entertain ourselves so be careful with things like threads, needles, foamy, plastic bags and anything that can harm your cat. Oh, and never, never, never let him go outside.Marking. Make sure your cat has places where it can scratch, like the play area we explained in point two. Where you don’t want me to mark, perform a deep vinegar cleaning with lemon or pheromone cleaner, They sell it online, and place aluminum foil.Useful accessories. We suggest that you always have Catnip and Feliway on hand.Catnip. It is also known as catnip. It is a plant that resembles mint and that by its smell attracts the attention of cats. You find it at any animal accessories store and it looks like oregano. Spray a little on their toys and you’ll see what a fun reaction your cats have.Feliway. It is a synthetic copy of the feline facial pheromone, which is the one that cats use to mark their territory as a safe area. This creates a state of security in the environment around the cat, making it familiar. Although there are many varieties I recommend that you use the diffuser and if you have more than 3 cats use a modality called Feliway Friends.Respect. This is the key to a good relationship, not only with your cat, but with all living things. Do not harass him, do not drown him, give him his space and share with him when it is a good time for both of you.

Cats are wonderful creatures. Watching them bask in the sun can be an extraordinary experience. Take advantage now that you can, give yourself your space, give it to him and enjoy yourselves a lot.

We are all animals. Yes, you too.

* Publicist by profession and defender of the rights of non-human animals by vocation. Founder of Todos Somos Animales and host of the podcast of the same name. Convinced that replacing the legal with the ethical is a priority to generate massive and short-term changes in animal matters. An absolute “crazy cat lady” is confessed who succumbed to the charms of a trio of dogs.

TW @segoviasan | IG @segoviasan | facebook.com/todossomosanimalesmx | www.todossomosanimales.org

What is published here is the responsibility of the author and does not represent the editorial position of this medium.