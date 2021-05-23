My cat is rough with strangers, how can I manage it?

Interior night. Dinner at home with friends. The bell rings and the guests begin to arrive. Our cat approaches the group, unable to contain his curiosity about these strangers, one of them tries to caress him and then there is a hiss, a scratch, a bite or, in the worst case, the entire batch …

More than one person will be familiar with this scene and that is bump into a surly cat with strangers it is much more common than it seems. But, what is this attitude due to? Ethology experts explain that this behavior originates, in the vast majority of cases, by what is called ‘intolerance of contact’.

And it is that, according to the pet, this degree of tolerance to physical contact can vary greatly, passing through cats that allow themselves to be touched and picked up without offering any resistance and for an unlimited time, those who like contact in their fair measure and when they have enough they decide to leave peacefully, those who initially omit any contact and simply choose to take shelter in a quiet place and those who still allow themselves to be touched at the beginning end up responding in an aggressive way when they think they have enough.

And now the million dollar question: How should we manage it when identical or similar situations to the one mentioned above occur? Well, it is about following certain strategies with the cat that, at the same time, require the involvement of all the people who are at home.

Mainly it must be approached with patience. There is no use screaming at the cat at that time or responding to the aggressive behavior of the feline with other aggressive behavior of the human towards him.

On the other hand, let’s work on the prevention of new attacks. The cat emits warning signals before aggressions, so to avoid them it is convenient to be able to recognize them and, at the same time, transmit this invaluable information to the people who visit us. Our cat may want to sit next to us but this does not mean that he is willing to receive all kinds of caresses and pampering.

Quick tail wagging, compulsive licking (he does this to appease himself), dilated pupils or moving his ears back They are a clear signal that he is asking us for a ‘stop’ so as not to attack us. This does not mean that the cat does not enjoy our company or being in our lap, but it does mean that does not want continued physical contact. Anticipating is the key.

If they want to interact with the cat, the people who visit us can replace the caresses with games with fishing rods, laser pointers, boxes … Of course, avoid any game with the hands.

Other highly recommended tips for our guests:

– With particularly suspicious or cautious cats, try to ignore it initially and avoid eye contact. Better to wait for him to make the first move.

– Do not reach out to touch it, much less try to pick it up. If the cat is curious and approaches, let us first extend our hand slowly, without touching it and let it smell us.

– Give the cat space and let him decide to interact and establish the space between the two. If it rubs against someone, it’s a sign that he might be ready for some gentle stroking.

– Some cats are more willing to allow strangers to approach them when they are not on the groundFor example, perched on the couch or a cat tree.

– Always avoid holding the cat in your arms and bring him closer to people as this aggravates his fear and aggressive reactions.

– If the cat is very nervous, it is preferable take refuge in a room quiet until the visitors leave.

– If an assault is imminent, a spray with water on the cat and, without yelling or hitting him, he will move away.

– You can also try the pheromone diffusers during visits until the situation returns to normal.