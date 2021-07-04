“My career was a disaster”

The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), third in the Formula One World Championship -with 104 points-, who finished sixth this Sunday the Austrian Grand Prix manifested at the circuit of Spielberg, owned by his team, that his career “was a disaster.”

“It was a disaster, my career,” explained ‘Checo’, who reached this weekend the 200 Grand Prix in Formula One and is now 78 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen, leader of the World Championship, along with the one who leads the Constructors’ World Cup for Red Bull, with 286 points, 44 more than Mercedes.

“In the first round, with (the English) Country (Norris, from McLaren), he went beyond the limit and ruined my career, “said Sergio, born 31 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco), who a week ago had finished fourth on this same track on Styrian Grand Prix and that this Sunday he was aiming for his thirteenth podium in Formula One from third place on the grid; but that he received two sanctions of five seconds each which, together with the aforementioned departure from the track in the first turn, defeated his intentions.

“With (the Monegasque) Charles (Leclerc, from Ferrari) what happened happened; he tried to do the same to me and I braked as late as possible, “commented the brave driver from Guadalajara, who this year won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – where he achieved his second victory in Formula One – and was third in the French one, at Paul Ricard. .

“It was a shame, because I don’t like running like that”; commented ‘Czech’ after finishing the Austrian Grand Prix in sixth place.