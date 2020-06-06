Ilya and Stanislaw Kostsew in court last January.

Five months ago, Hanna Kostseva was in court when her two brothers, Stanislaw and Ilya, aged 19 and 21, were sentenced to death for murder.

“When the judge read the verdict to‘ apply an exceptional punishment measure ’that would be execution, people in the room started clapping“, she says.

“Initially, only one started, then another followed, then a third, and throughout the room only applause was heard,” he says.

BBCHanna shows a photograph of her with her 3 brothers when they were little.

Hanna says she approached the cage where her brothers had pleaded guilty to the murder of one of their neighbors.

He managed to get closer to them and hug them through the bars, and promised that he would do everything possible to save their lives.

In reality, their fate was already sealed.

A month earlier, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had told Russian radio that the case was under his personal supervision.

“They are scum, there is no other word for them,” he said.

“They have been in trouble before and have been punished. They killed a teacher, just because she wanted to save two of her sister’s children. Her sister is nothing, an asocial element. The teacher only tried to protect the children and remove them from the family. These two they stabbed her all night“

The brothers’ appeal against their sentence was dismissed on May 22.

Presidential forgiveness

After that, the only option left was to ask the President for clemency.

The decision should have been made on June 2, and if he had decided to forgive them, chances are he would already know, making the silence eloquent.



Hanna KostsevaHanna, her older brother (right) and one of her children.

In his 25 years as the first and only president of Belarus, Lukashenko has granted the presidential pardon only once.

Natalya Kostseva, the mother of the brothers, was unable to attend court to hear the sentence for a reason that may be difficult for someone from another country to understand.



The story goes back to 19 years, the day her husband died.

Stanislaw, the youngest of their four children, was then five months old. Ilya was already two years old.

To feed her family, Natalya worked as a milkmaid on a collective farm.

Later he got a job at a transportation company, where his shifts sometimes went late into the night.

Stanislaw, Ilya and their older brother used to be in Hanna’s care, the eldest daughter.



BBCA photograph of Natalya and her husband on their wedding day.

Natalya admits that she was not a perfect mother.

Social workers visiting the family enjoyed her homemade cakes, but also noted in their reports that she had been drinking.

Children’s home

However, family photos show a younger woman protectively hugging well-dressed children and grandchildren.

Natalya endured like this for 13 years. But finally, when Stanislaw and Ilya were 14 and 16 years old, they were taken away by the social services for fighting and skipping school, and put in a children’s home which is administered by the state.

When this happens in Belarus, parents have to pay the bill for their children’s foster care.



Natalya KostsevaNatalya with Stanislaw (left) and one of her grandchildren

Natalya still owes 10,000 Belarusian rubles, or about $ 4,000.

So every month the state he withdraws a third of his meager salary, and this will continue for the next eight years, long after the execution of her children.

After falling behind on some payments, a court ruled that couldn’t leave the capital Minsk, until you paid the debt in full.

That is why Natalya was unable to travel to visit them in prison in the eastern city of Mogilev, and because she was unable to attend the hearing when they were sentenced.

Since their children were arrested in April 2019, their only Contact with them has been by letter.

The family does not question that the two young men are murderers and that they deserve to be punished.



BBCNatalya Kostseva holds her children’s letters.

“I am not justifying them in any way: they are guilty, you should not take a person’s life,” says his sister, Hanna.

What happened?

Shortly after turning 18, Stanislaw was finally able to leave the supervised home and return home to his sister Hanna where they lived as children, in the city of Cherykaw, near the Russian border.

Ilya had already returned two years earlier.

But hethe joy of meeting did not last long.

A few days later, the two brothers took revenge on a neighbor, a teacher, who had complained to social services about Hanna’s children and suggested that they, too, should be cared for.

Stanislaw and Ilya they stabbed her to death, set the house on fire and they were quickly arrested.



After applause in the courtroom, Hanna says she was kicked out of town.

On one occasion, while his partner and older brother were working in Russia, someone tried to break down his door, he says.



BBCHanna Kostseva took care of her siblings when her mother was working.

He then moved to a small apartment in a former military barracks 140 km away.

Toward six or seven hour train trips and buses to Mogilev, where his brothers were incarcerated, to bring them heavy bags of food.

He met with each of them separately, because they are forbidden to meet or even write to each other.

The only country in Europe

Only after the verdict did Hanna learn that other countries in Europe, including her neighbors Russia and Ukraine, no longer exists the death penalty.

It was a bitter discovery.

The killers should be sentenced to life in prison, she says.

“Not everyone leaves the prison alive, but you have to overcome it, endure it and then be released with repentance. The death penalty denies them the right to repent. ”

Death in Minsk

It is believed that more than 400 people have been executed since Belarus became independent in 1991, although the numbers have been reduced to a handful per year.

The death penalty has not been carried out in any other European country since 1996.

President Lukashenko rejects calls for a moratorium, arguing that he complies with the “will of the people.” And it is that in a referendum in 1996, the 80% of the populationvoted in favor of capital punishment.

Women cannot be sentenced to death in Belarus, only men.

In court, the brothers pleaded with the victim’s family to forgive them, and both have asked to see a priest, Hanna says.

They have now been transferred to a detention center in the center of Minsk, near the Gorky Drama Theater, a museum of the history of Belarusian cinema.



BBCA letter from Ilya

It is an open secret that this is where, for decades, executions have been carried out.

“Everything is exactly as it was in Soviet days,” says human rights activist Andrey Poluda.

“Nothing has changed. To the relatives the bodies of the executed prisoners are not given to them, they are not informed of the time of death, the place of burial is unknown. “

According to a former director of the facility, Oleg Alkayev, who now lives in the West, a single executioner use a gun.

“During the execution a doctor is present which then confirms death. Is also present a prosecutor. Sometimes when I’m on the subway in Minsk, I look around me and wonder if someone who is part of that system is traveling with me, “says Poluda.

“I do not want to live”

Natalya can’t accept what is about to happen.

“If God does not want it, I lose them, I will not continue living. I don’t want to, ”she says.

At some point after the execution has taken place, you will receive a package with belongings from your children and an official letter.

In it, you will be informed that the death sentence has been carried out.

Nothing else.