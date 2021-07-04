My body is going to change: Sara Maldonado is sincere, due to surgeries

My body is going to change: Sara Maldonado opens up about surgeries | Instagram

“My body will change” revealed through a new transmission in order to avoid false rumors, the own actress Sara Maldonado, was honest with her followers to whom she revealed, she will undergo two surgeries and she herself explained the reasons.

Some years ago, Sara Maldonado, conquered the small screen with her beauty and charisma in soap operas such as “El Juego de La Vida”, along with Valentino Lanús, “Clase 406” or “Corazones al Limit”, recently she took to social networks to share the reason that led her to make the decision to have “two surgeries”

Sincere and frank, the native of Xalapa, Veracruz, Sara Maldonado Fuentes, openly opened up about the reason that will take her to the operating room soon, the actress of “The Bratty“He wanted to anticipate before the false rumors surround the details about his new intervention,” Diary of my next surgery “, says the publication from his Instagram account.

The former wife of producer Billy Rozvar, used her social media platform to share with her followers the cause for which she will enter the operating room: “July 5 will be an important day for me and I thank you for your good vibes and all your love “.

“I hope everyone please send me super good vibes, and light a candle, a little light,” the 41-year-old actress asked her followers. Sara Maldonado will undergo breast surgery.

“Will you remove implants?”

I do not like to demonize the subjects of which there is a lot of controversy because they are bad, I imagine that there are many women, like me 20 years ago, they want to put on prostheses, it was part of the message of the beautiful actress.

The Mexican artist, who thanked her fans for their unconditional support, shared the news as she points out, sometimes social networks deceive people, this, thanks to filters and other applications, so she reiterates, “wants to be transparent” and let them know that “their body is going to transform.”

My prostheses are already quite old and in the end they expire, so I decided to take advantage of this time since I’m on vacation from the outset, he said.

In the same way, the remembered “youth actress” shared how this procedure will be, which, as far as it is concerned, does not seem to be very complex.

Only, it will be something very simple, they will remove them and with my own natural grease that I have, they will accommodate me so that everything is in its place.

Maldonado Fuentes, who in the past uncovered to head the cover of H magazine, commented that taking advantage, he will also undergo another surgery. “On the recommendation of the doctors, I am going to have a” liposculpture “, he commented:

It is a very simple “liposculpture”, let’s say that they are going to remove all those ‘chubby’, in my case, the fat that I accumulate behind my back.

The protagonist of “World of beasts” explains that despite all the attempts and exercise routines to reduce this area, she has not been able to achieve it.

These are things that I have not managed to lower, and that I have always wanted to do, he reiterated.

At first, the interpreter reveals that she hesitated a lot to cheer up due to the large number of doubts she had about it, later, she was worried about what they will think about her decision as well as the message that it would convey.

However, in the end he made the decision, although he also mentions that he supports people who oppose this type of practice.

Sara Maldonado, remembered for being one of the winners of the face of the “Heraldo de México”, shared that although she avoids using filters in her photographs, she is not against them, they even generate fun for her.

He also shares that there is nothing wrong with wanting to do surgery, doing several hours of exercise, if that works for you, doing “detox” doing fasting or some other beauty treatment, what I was looking for was to be honest with you, he reiterated to users who follow your account.

The Mexican, who played a character in “The Queen of the South” and joined the ranks of Telemundo in 2010 addressed the rumors that circulated about her alleged “departure”, something with which she also joked at the beginning of the broadcast, saying hello to fans “from beyond”.