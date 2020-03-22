“My body has fought well”: Danna García’s message about the coronavirus she suffers from, after being taken to the hospital

Shortly after she caused alarm among her followers over a clip of her appearing in an ambulance, the actress Danna García rrevealed that he is better in the middle of his battle against coronavirus.

Garcia was one of the first celebrities to claim that she has the virus that has caused an epidemic worldwide.

“Yes I am in isolation, yes I have coronavirus, but I have symptoms that I think are very positive ”, was the message from the actress on Instagram stories to confirm her condition.

“Hello everyone, I am in quarantine because I have all the symptoms of coronavirus. I’m fine, isolated. I avoid contact with people. It shocks me that I see people in bars and clubs. This is serious! We must avoid contact, why are we so stubborn? “He wrote in networks and later pointed out:” Those of us who have symptoms that are not life or death, that is, we are not short of breath and we are not literally suffocating , they tell us to stay home because there is not enough reactive material to do tests. ”

Although in a recent interview for Javier Poza’s radio program, Danna commented that she does not yet have medical proof to support her condition, she noted that she is sure to have the virus because her family does have it and she has presented respiratory problems.

A few days ago, the Colombian actress caused alarm among her followers on social networks, as she published a story on Instagram where she was seen on the ambulance stretcher, wearing a mask.

The actiz’s situation was said to have been complicated by a tightness in her chest, fever and headache that forced her to go to a hospital center.

After that publication, Danna wrote a message on her Twitter account to explain her situation.

“How are you? It is time to be calm and positive. My lungs are inflamed, but my body has fought well and very much in this important moment of transformation and spiritual awareness ”.

The name of the actress, who resides in Mexico with her husband and son, was also in the news a couple of days ago when she broke out against the Ventaneando program because of the way they handled information related to her.

And it is that in the TV Azteca broadcast an interview was presented with José Elías Moreno, director of the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), who indicated that the organization closed its doors after Danna went to its facilities.

The actress exploded against the program on her Twitter account and expressed:

“But what is this ridiculousness. Stop misinforming! The contagion was in Spain, not in Mexico. Please, we need efficient means with true information. It is what Mexico deserves! and everyone, “he wrote on the social network.

He also said that for information like that, the media are losing more and more credibility and that Mexico deserves quality journalism.

In the Ventaneando account they answered Danna to see the whole boat, because the actress had been carried away only by the owner of the information and not by the content.

However, Danna was not silent and demanded a public apology from the program.

“But I did return to the country from Spain (where the contagion occurred) on Saturday. Please don’t be ridiculous. What a lack of respect for myself and my family and their public. I demand a public apology @VentaneandoUno and ANDI @ANDIMexico also owes us a public clarification ”.