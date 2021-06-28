“My beautiful old man”, Carlos Rivera dismisses a loved one | Instagram

The singer Carlos Rivera does not go through one of the best moments before the recent loss that has saddened his heart, this, after losing a great to be loved, his maternal grandfather to whom I dedicate emotional farewell words: “My beautiful old man.”

Through a great and emotional message added to that of a series of photographs, Carlos Rivera placeholder image, said goodbye and showed all his admiration to “the most good, fun, honest and hardworking man I ever met,” said the interpreter of “Let us stay ours”, as he described Don Longino Guerra, qedp.

We had our birthday the same day. And as you can see, he was the most handsome of the handsome. Yesterday after 96 years of life Diosito decided to take him to heaven with him. Surely direct and nonstop, as good people leave.

As a beautiful tribute, the Mexican singer-songwriter, he fired his 96-year-old grandfather by giving him some beautiful words which he accompanied with some photographs in one of them, grandfather and grandson appear.

Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra said that “they will miss him and remember him a lot” like his other grandparents with whom “Don Longino” met in heaven today, now he will be “a light that illuminates his path,” wrote the “composer.”

I thank God for his life and his example. We will always miss him. My grandparents Chonita and Gonzalo surely set aside a little field on the moon to make it shine brighter and continue to illuminate my path. A kiss of eternal love to heaven my beautiful old man. Rest in Peace ”, finished the publication.

In the recent images published on the Instagram account of the famous person who has 7 million followers, you can see two photos, in one he appears with his grandfather and the second, one that belongs to Don Longino when he was very young.

It did not take long for the fans and followers of Rivera Guerra to show their solidarity and empathy for these difficult times.

In the midst of various comments and reactions, the followers of the native of Huamantla was sheltered by the affection of his followers, just a few minutes after sharing the publication it has added more than 55 thousand likes and condolences from some figures of the middle of the show.

Actors, singers and conductors dedicated their condolences to the presenter’s boyfriend Cynthia Rodríguez, actress Fernanda Castillo, Ana Martin, Karla Gigi, Banda MS and Uriel Santana among others, they added their condolences to the outstanding star of music and entertainment .

What a beauty to honor your grandfather like this, brother! Huge hug, wrote Uriel Santana

Prompt resignation for you and your entire family brother. It was the message dedicated by the MS Band

Sorry Carli. A lot of. Hugs to all your family and to you, external Ignacio Riva Palacio

Strong hug, commented the host @jimenachoco

They were just some of the reactions of the famous, who sent loving messages to the artist and his family.

I’m sorry, dear, ‘I’m sorry, a big hug’, ‘Huamitas big hug for you and for your whole family’, ‘God receives him in his glory! I hug you very strong’, they could be read in some others in the publication .

It is worth mentioning that Carlos Augusto Rivera before being an artist is a person very attached to his family with whom he has revealed, he takes advantage of any moment to live with them, which is to be expected that this unfortunate event will make him feel very sad.