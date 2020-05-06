The patient remained hospitalized for two weeks in which she required mechanical ventilation and various maneuvers so that her pressure and that of the baby were kept in balance.

Nancy, a 30-year-old woman who is 22 weeks pregnant, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and after fighting for her life and that of her baby for 18 days, she was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General Hospital of the Zone (HGZ) No. 1-A “Dr. Rodolfo Antonio de Mucha Macías ”of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

With 20 weeks of gestation, with breathing problems, oxygenation and fever, Nancy went to her Family Medicine Unit and was channeled to the second level of care with suspicion to Covid-19, IMSS reported in a statement.

Doctors activated the code Immediate Response Team (ERI), a strategy implemented in the IMSS when there is an obstetric emergency that consists of having immediate and effective communication between the doctor who refers the patient and the one who will receive her in order to achieve timely and efficient care in order to prevent maternal death.

Upon admission, Nancy was valued and diagnosed with multiple organ failure, which compromised his neurological, cardiac, pulmonary status and failure of both kidneys.

Derived from this, it required various maneuvers so that its pressure and that of the baby remained in balance, while confirming the suspicion to Covid-19.

The patient remained hospitalized for two weeks in which she required mechanical ventilation, said Dr. Miguel Ángel Reyes Ruíz, an intensivist doctor and cardio-pulmonologist attached to the ICU of HGZ No. 1-A.

Once the treatment in the intensive care unitNancy appreciated being a Covid-19 survivor.

“They told me that my baby was not going to be saved by the weeks of gestation, but now that I woke up the baby is still in my belly; I’m better now and I want to tell you to take care of yourselves, don’t leave home. The doctors who work here are excellent, the nursing staff are excellent and you have to believe what the doctors tell us, please do not leave the house and take care of yourself as much as possible, ”he stressed.

He reiterated his thanks to the doctors “for saving us both“

Miguel Ángel highlighted that as a health professional and personally he is very excited that two human beings fought the battle against coronavirus.

Dr. Regina Magaña Padilla, in charge of the HGZ No. 1-A OB / GYN service, said that Nancy entered the critical state and remained in intensive care for two weeks.

“Today it is in good condition and will be monitored by the service to monitor the status of both, once she is discharged from the hospital, she will continue to be observed by telephone and in person until the end of the pregnancy, ”Regina said.