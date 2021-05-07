My Ami Cargo by Citroën, the electric delivery pod for businesses and carriers, now on sale | Motor

The French manufacturer Citroën has put on sale its new electric pod My Ami Cargo, designed for professionals, although there is also a “street” version.

Electric motors are revolutionizing urban mobility. A good example is the new My Ami Cargo by Citroën, a 100% electric mobility solution that is already on sale in Spain with very affordable prices, starting at 7,200 euros.

My Ami Cargo is an electric vehicle designed for businesses, the self-employed, rural workers and transporters.

The passenger seat has been replaced by a modular storage system that, together with the rear, offers 400 liters of volume to transport packages, with a load of 140 Kilos. You can see it in action in this video:

Is about a pod, a 100% electric compact vehicle of small size. It measures only 2.41 meters long, with a width of 1.39 m and a height of 1.52 m. It is ideal for moving around the cities and circulating on private roads, urbanizations, etc.

As we have mentioned, all the space, from the rear to the passenger seat is intended for loading, leaving only the driver’s seat free. This achieves a space volume of 400 liters.

Nevertheless, there is also a street version that has two seats.

My Ami Cargo by Citroën It is designed for professional activities of the last kilometer, and urban displacement: parcel delivery, home delivery, supplies to shops, rural doctors, home visits, etc.

Since it is technically a moped, with a maximum speed of 45 km / h, you can drive from the age of 15 without having a driver’s license. It only requires a class AM permit.

It is also extremely easy to drive, since it has no gears and is operated with a three-position lever: forward, backward, and neutral.

The battery recharges in 3 hours to 100%, with a simple home plug. Offers an autonomy of up to 75 km, enough to last all day in an urban environment.

Citroën is committed to pragmatism and ease of use, and also does so at a very affordable price, taking into account its versatility. The basic model costs 7,200 euros, and is already on sale on Citroën’s own website, with 100% online shipping: you order it from your mobile and they deliver it to you, ready to use.