Carlos Sainz It has become the name of the moment in Formula 1 after announcing its signing by Ferrari by 2021. Since then messages of advice have not stopped reaching him so that his time in the rampant horse racing team is as successful as possible. The last to join has been Rob smedley, who knows the house well since he was a track engineer between 2004 and 2013 and Felipe Massa in his time with the Italian team.

Smedley has revealed what life is like at Ferrari and advises Sainz how he should handle himself when this new stage starts at Maranello. «My advice is to let thick skin grow. Very thick skin. You are going to need it, ”he says on the F1 Nation podcast. “It is a great experience if you can bear it, and you can bear the test of time there. I don’t know Carlos very well, but he seems like a guy who can get along in that environment. You will love it ”, he adds.

During the interview, he describes what day-to-day life is like in Maranello and the pressure that its workers receive. He claims that it is not comparable to that of any other F1 team: “For many of us who spent a long time there, Ferrari becomes a part of you. And there are wonderful, really amazing things about Ferrari, and some really terrible things about Ferrari. And you also see quite often, especially when you reach higher positions, both sides of that coin.

“There are days when you think ‘why would I want to leave this place?’ And then there are other times when it becomes more difficult and a little more frustrating. And that is daily. If I learned anything from my time in Formula 1, it is that at Ferrari the second best is never good enough. It is a culture that has also been built at Mercedes now. And the beauty of Ferrari is that it’s always about Ferrari, it’s never about individuals. And they are relentless and ruthless in their quest to win, “admits the British.

Ultimately he explained what it means to be in the Italian team: «Ferrari is a national institution, it is a religion and, therefore, that pressure never goes away, neither by the media nor by the fans. Even when you leave the office and can go to a restaurant or a small coffee shop or whatever, you don’t even have to be near Maranello, people know who you are and they will give you their clear opinion on what they think about Ferrari and what they think of you. But at the same time, it’s an absolutely amazing place to work: passion and being a part of it, especially for members of the racing team. ”