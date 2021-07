Motocross

MXGP: Jorge Prado, sixth in the first race of the Netherlands Grand Prix

New test of the MXGP World Championship. This first race at the Oss circuit in the Netherlands could not have been very favorable for the Spanish rider, Jorge Prado. He finished in sixth position. The winner was Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff and Tim Gajser joined him on the podium. It is the fourth Grand Prix of the calendar.

00:02:02, 2 hours ago