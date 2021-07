Motocross

MXGP, Grand Prix of the Netherlands | VIDEO Jorge Prado finishes third in the second race

The Spanish Jorge Prado (KTM) brushed the podium in the Grand Prix of the Netherlands for motocross (MXGP) after having finished sixth in the first race and third in the second race. With the winner of the first race knocked out in the second with a broken shoulder blade, Coldenhoff also cleared the ground for the rest after a crash at the first corner.

00:01:04, 8 minutes ago