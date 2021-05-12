MXC Exchange Set for Casper Listing (CSPR)

Compartir

Casper Network, is an enterprise-grade commercial public chain that is building an open platform optimized for businesses and developers.

The project is the first blockchain that works with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and is developed based on the CBC technical specifications that were partially designed by the Ethereum developers.

The CBC specifications open up opportunities for developers to create a new economy and allow users to tokenize almost any asset.

Casper is the first live proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain built from the Casper CBC specification. The Casper platform is designed to drive the adoption of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and DApps on a global scale.

With a strong focus on the future, Casper is created and designed to ensure that the platform is developed in accordance with the changing needs of its users. According to the official whitepaper, Casper is optimized to suit both business and private uses. One of the main missions of the Casper platform is to provide entrepreneurs and developers with a secure and decentralized work environment that uses the best capabilities of blockchain technology.

Casper’s native CSPR token will soon be listed on the MXC and Huobi Global exchange for the first time worldwide. Here is a detailed view of the upcoming listings that demonstrate just how in demand and exclusive the CSPR token is!

MXC will include CSPR in the innovation zone

MXC will list CSPR in the MXC Innovation Zone at 7:00 PM on May 11 and will open trading for the CSPR / USDT trading pair.

According to the official announcement, the deposits will open at 6:00 p.m. on May 11 and CSPR Trading & Withdrawals will open at 7:00 p.m. on the same day. The exchange has also revealed that CSPR airdrops and giveaways are coming soon.

Founded by experts from the blockchain industry in 2018, MXC Exchange has become one of the world’s leading crypto trading platforms.

By including CSPR, the Singapore-based exchange has once again demonstrated its commitment to offering crypto enthusiasts globally safe, fast, and easy-to-use digital asset trading services.

The exchange will make best efforts to choose high-quality coins / tokens for its loyal users. However, users should keep in mind that investing in crypto is subject to high market risk and do their own research on any token before investing money in it; MXC will not be responsible for any of the investment losses of its users.

As MXC CEO John Chen Ju noted: “MXC’s CSPR listing shows the proactivity and agility of MXC Exchange. We constantly partner with the best of the cryptoverse, to bring the best to our users. ”

Like MXC, Huobi Global, a world leader in crypto trading since 2013, has also announced the inclusion of CSPR in the Huobi New sector.

Huobi will open CSPR deposits at 10:00 AM on May 11, and CSPR spot trading for CSPR / USDT will open until the deposit volume meets market demand. Huobi will then open CSPR withdrawals at 10:00 AM on May 12.

Why the Casper Project?

Casper is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain with the aim of accelerating the integration of blockchain technology into the business processes of companies around the world.

The network accelerates the adoption of the blockchain by companies and developers through its fast and productive platform with the most advanced database scaling solution.

Businesses can choose to create private or licensed applications on the network, while developers can create efficient decentralized applications based on the Casper network.

Additionally, CBC-Casper provides flexibility for project consensus protocols, facilitating easy adjustment of token lock time based on network conditions. This feature makes Casper’s blockchain processes deterministic, not probabilistic, allowing it to evolve and meet user needs in the future.

In February this year, CasperLabs announced a collaboration with blockchain services network BSN. The strategic partnership integrated the Casper network into the global BSN infrastructure, while integrating Casper’s scalability, security and decentralization features with the BSN ecosystem.

About MXC

Currently, MXC Exchange has around 5 million users in more than 70 countries around the world. This achievement is a major milestone, and the platform aims to become a reference platform for new and experienced investors as they move forward.

The exchange extends to five countries, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and the United States, where it is fully licensed. MXC offers a high-performance trading engine developed by developers with experience in banking technology. With every second of reliability, the exchange only delivers 1.4 million transactions and adds improved performance. Singapore and Korea host their server clusters.

