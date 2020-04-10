The Hamster company continues to expand the assortment of arcade games from yesteryear brought to the present day through the hybrid console eShop, and continues to do so through the collection Arcade Archives, already well known for a few years ago. This time it is the turn of MX5000 -also known as Flak Attack, depending on the territories where the arcade in question will land (perhaps to avoid confusion with the names of some computers from that time?) – a vertical advance shoot’em up, like in the old school, launched by Konami in 1987, no less, based on the military theme of war against those who seek to dominate the world (the alternative at the time to intergalactic invasions by alien fleets with bad intentions). We are the last surviving aircraft from the Roufanis region, and our goal is to accomplish what an air army has not been able to do before, defeat the evil empire, which intends to subdue the whole of humanity, so there is a need to curb its perfidy. plans. Structured in missions based on destroying everything that comes near us and dodging all possible projectiles, we can tackle them alone or with the help of a second player, or fight to get the best score against competitors from around the world.

MX5000 – Flak Attack (Arcade – Nintendo Switch eShop – Arcade Archives)

This shooter title is already available since yesterday April 9th for $ 7.99, and can be searched by Arcade Archives category in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

